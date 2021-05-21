For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 May 2021 12:21 |  By RnMTeam

Arushi Nishank, “Talent is not what gets appreciated through material kinds, but a power that enlightens the inner soul and radiates it vibrancy to the world around.”

MUMBAI: As she always been in to exploring of fresh horizons of possibilities, she is now scaling her skills in “Bollywood” her first debut in the latest music video Wafa Na Raas Aayee under tseries banner is collecting overwhelming response from the audience. The song listed was trending within few hours of release, collectively crossed 100M views. Arushi Nishank getting tons of appreciation from her fans, a new trend of hairstyles and styling has been started after this song.

On her journey of making the video Arushi said- “it was really challenging for me as it was my first project and I hardly know the technical language but her co-actors and director were so corporative and helpful that she can achieve the things in an easy way, secondly the shoot was in Kashmir in the month of January it was really hard to shoot in not so friendly weather but all together the journey of Wafa Na Raas Aayee was delightful”.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Arushi has managed to leave substantial impact on the youth in general and women in particular. She has been felicitated with multiple award and recognitions by Government of India and Uttarakhand. She is also an active promoter of social reforms programs led by the Government. She has established her own identity in diverse fields by her own caliber and talent. Withstanding all challenges, she has carved out a niche for herself. Apart from being a dedicated Kathak dancer of global repute. Arushi Nishank has left her footprint in the fields of entrepreneurship, poetry & literature, film production.

Awakening the awareness regarding clean river Ganga has been a movement of which Arushi has been a pillar. Arushi Nishank has contributed to the field of environment by actively joining the drive of Sparsh Ganga Campaign in 2008 pledged to make Ganga free from pollution and impurities. Arushi became a leading advocate for environmental concerns and sustainable development.

Arushi Nishank chaired International Women Empowerment Summit which is supported by United Nations also. As a chairperson, Arushi is actively working for the cause of lower girl ratio and women participation in different sectors and also on women safety and improving economic independence for woman through education.

Poetry is another rhythemic way to express one’s perceptions and sensitivities about the tangible world. “Dharti Swarg Banaungi” and “Kalam Mashal Ban Jaye” are the two books of poetries that have been so far published in India.
Arushi is an internationally acclaimed Indian classical Kathak Exponent is an accomplished performer her art form. She has composed and performed in more than 15 countries in the timespan of 16 years.

Arushi Nishank is a name that carries elegance, establishment, and art with it. A multifaceted person much like her is always expected to be full of life and enthusiasm to explore fresh horizons of possibilities. She established her own production house named Himshrri Films. In the year 2018, she produced a regional movie “Major Nirala” under Himshrri Films production.

Arushi Nishank is just not name, it’s a girl with power. In the year 2019, Arushi listed as a “Girl Power” in Forbes Middle East.

Tags
Bollywood girl power music
Related news
News | 21 May 2021

Suneeta Rao's song 'Vaada karo' highlights environmental issues

MUMBAI: Pop singer Suneeta Rao returns with a new track titled "Vaada karo", which highlights climate change and urges listeners to work at saving the environment. The song features the band Dharavi Rocks and musician Dhruv Ghanekar.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and sung by the talented singer Dev Negi who have not just contributed music in the industry but also have given major hits through his soo

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, and KSHMR release highly anticipated single, ‘Echo’ along with music video

MUMBAI: Three icons from around the world, Indian popstar Armaan Malik, multi-faceted Korean American artist Eric Nam, and platinum music producer KSHMR have come together for a collaboration of epic proportions in the form of ‘Echo’.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Pratika and PrabhuNeigh's new single 'Survival'

MUMBAI: Singer/rapper Pratika and producer PrabhuNeigh release their new single Survival on 21st May 2021. The song is introspective, and talks about the duality of our existence as individuals who find comfort in our selfish ways, but still question the forces that govern us.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

BTS’ summer song "BUTTER" out now

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Get ready for the Battle of Tunes with Vh1 Summer League 2021

Mumbai: Summer is here and our favorite tracks are on stake in a battle that promises to be truly fierce. Vh1 India has always been the one stop...read more

2
Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by...read more

3
BTS’ summer song "BUTTER" out now

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now...read more

4
Jason Derulo welcomed baby boy with girlfriend Jena Frumes

MUMBAI: Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, influencer Jena Frumes, announced on Tuesday that they have welcomed a bouncing baby Derulo into the world...read more

5
Ankur Tewari, Kr$na, Divine, Arjun Kanungo & Ash King are all set to regale fans with LIVE musical performances on MX TakaTak

MUMBAI: As the world grapples currently with tough times, MX TakaTak advocates its users to “Stay Home Stay TakaTak” and the campaign asks them to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games