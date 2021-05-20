SUPER WHATEVR releases new song "dwell on the guilt of saving myself"

MUMBAI: Super Whatevr has released a new song called “dwell on the guilt of saving myself”, which is out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can stream the song on their preferred music platform through this link: www.smarturl.it/SWdwell
"'dwell on the guilt of saving myself' is about the gut wrenching feeling of betrayal for the people I’ve had to leave behind as I pursue emotional health,” explains vocalist and guitarist Sky McKee. “I thought it was normal for my friends and family to be shitty to one another but as I grow I realize that I deserve better. They deserve better as well but until they can recognize it and grow, I have to leave to preserve my psyche."
“I’m trying to be more specific and honest about my world, I’ve always tried to skate by being vague as to not offend, but that’s not gonna happen anymore,” continues Sky.
It’s the first new song release in 2021, following “worse” which was released at the end of 2020. Fans can listen and watch the music video for "worse" here.
Sky McKee and drummer Chase Vernon have a keen way of connecting with their fans, and it shows so heavily in the songs they create. Brutal honesty and mental health, or lack thereof, has always been at the forefront of Super Whatevr lyrics.
Over the summer, Super Whatevr collaborated with Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 for their song “Carhartts & Converse”. The track aims to encourage listeners to put their own self-worth and value above all else.
Their most recent album ‘don’t you wanna be glad’ can be streamed on all platforms.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo feels her transition from Disney+ star to full-fledged pop star has been an "absolute dream" (explicit lyrics included). In...read more
MUMBAI: Playback singer Arijit Singh's mother, who had been admitted to a hospital after contracting COVID-19, passed away on Thursday. She was...read more
MUMBAI: Tesla Shamans’ singer, Steve Crow, declares: “The whole album represents an evolutionary story. Starting from a pragmatic and material...read more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has released Suneeta Rao’s latest song, ‘Vaada Karo’. The...read more
MUMBAI: Flawes has shared a remixed version of their track, “Higher Than Before" by Electronic dance duo, Sondr. Having handed over the reigns to the...read more