SUPER WHATEVR releases new song "dwell on the guilt of saving myself"

MUMBAI: Super Whatevr has released a new song called “dwell on the guilt of saving myself”, which is out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can stream the song on their preferred music platform through this link: www.smarturl.it/SWdwell

"'dwell on the guilt of saving myself' is about the gut wrenching feeling of betrayal for the people I’ve had to leave behind as I pursue emotional health,” explains vocalist and guitarist Sky McKee. “I thought it was normal for my friends and family to be shitty to one another but as I grow I realize that I deserve better. They deserve better as well but until they can recognize it and grow, I have to leave to preserve my psyche."

“I’m trying to be more specific and honest about my world, I’ve always tried to skate by being vague as to not offend, but that’s not gonna happen anymore,” continues Sky.

It’s the first new song release in 2021, following “worse” which was released at the end of 2020. Fans can listen and watch the music video for "worse" here.

Sky McKee and drummer Chase Vernon have a keen way of connecting with their fans, and it shows so heavily in the songs they create. Brutal honesty and mental health, or lack thereof, has always been at the forefront of Super Whatevr lyrics.

Over the summer, Super Whatevr collaborated with Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 for their song “Carhartts & Converse”. The track aims to encourage listeners to put their own self-worth and value above all else.

Their most recent album ‘don’t you wanna be glad’ can be streamed on all platforms.