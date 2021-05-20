For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 May 2021 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Olivia Rodrigo is aware of how her career differs from Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez's

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo feels her transition from Disney+ star to full-fledged pop star has been an "absolute dream" (explicit lyrics included). In fact, she's quite cognizant of the freedoms she experiences when writing her music, compared to the Disney stars before her.

Speaking with NYLON in an interview published on Wednesday, May 19, the "good 4 u" singer explained that she's "very aware" of "that classic 'Disney pop girl' archetype" that fans might associate with Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, who all launched huge music careers after starring in their respective Disney Channel shows.

However, Olivia, 18, isn't entirely viewed the same way, and she's grateful she's achieving something that the 2000s stars may not have been able to.

"My music is definitely separate from my acting in a way I always dreamed would happen," she shared. "When 'drivers license' came out, everyone was like, 'I have no idea who this Olivia Rodrigo girl is, but I love this song.' That is the absolute dream for me, because I've always wanted to be taken seriously as a songwriter."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress explained, "Being an actor can interfere with that, just because being an actor is based on telling lies, and being a songwriter is based on telling the absolute, whole truth."

Ever since Olivia released three singles from her upcoming album SOUR, fans have embraced her use of explicit language. In "drivers license," there's "Cause I still f--kin' love you, babe" and in "good 4 you," she sings, "Baby, what the f--k is up with that?" Not to mention, the TikTok-viral phrase "like a damn sociopath."

Even the singer has noticed how often fans have pointed out her use of curse words: "People always ask me, 'Oh, did you say f--k in ‘drivers license' to show that you aren't just a Disney star?'"
Despite what you might think, it's not her intention to push the boundaries just for the sake of it.

"It's cool that people might think that," she revealed, "but I'm just making music that I love and that I feel passionate about. It's who I am. I have a dirty mouth. It was what felt natural and good to me, and people resonated with that."

But, if she's helping change the culture, that's fine, too. As she put it, "If I am ushering in a new generation of pop stars that aren't afraid to speak their mind, that's so cool. I'm just doing my thing, though."

On top of her freedom with lyrics, she was also reflective of how her experience with celebrity itself is different from those before her. Olivia recalled her reaction to the buzzy New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," saying she had "no idea" about Britney Spears' "awful" treatment before watching.

Tags
Olivia Rodrigo Career Differs Miley Cyrus Selena Gomez’s
Related news
News | 19 May 2021

Get ready for the Battle of Tunes with Vh1 Summer League 2021

Mumbai: Summer is here and our favorite tracks are on stake in a battle that promises to be truly fierce.

read more
News | 13 May 2021

5 Lesser-known facts about BRIT Awards 2021

MUMBAI: This year's BRIT Awards shaped up to be a big one, with performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Olivia Rodrigo to name a few. The ceremony will took place on Tuesday, May 11 in London and will be telecasted in India on May 16, at 9 PM only on Vh1 India.

read more
News | 13 May 2021

Miley Cyrus shares fond memory of Liam Hemsworth

MUMBAI: It's becoming something of an annual tradition for Miley Cyrus to share fond memories about "Malibu."

read more
News | 13 May 2021

Olivia Rodrigo finally met Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo's wildest dreams finally came true! Undoubtedly, the High School Musical series star had the best day of anyone at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, May 11, when she met her superstar idol, Miss Taylor Swift, at long last.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

BRIT Awards 2021 - From every performance to every award

MUMBAI: One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music industry turn up looking their best for the evening.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Arijit Singh's mother passes away due to covid

MUMBAI: Playback singer Arijit Singh's mother, who had been admitted to a hospital after contracting COVID-19, passed away on Thursday. She was...read more

2
Long-awaited Tesla Shamans album entitled Electric Storm comes out today

MUMBAI: Tesla Shamans’ singer, Steve Crow, declares: “The whole album represents an evolutionary story. Starting from a pragmatic and material...read more

3
Hungama Artist Aloud releases Suneeta Rao's 'Vaada Karo' - a song that encourages people to pledge their support for fighting climate change

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has released Suneeta Rao’s latest song, ‘Vaada Karo’. The...read more

4
Flawes share dynamic remix of "Higher Than Before" by Sondr

MUMBAI: Flawes has shared a remixed version of their track, “Higher Than Before" by Electronic dance duo, Sondr. Having handed over the reigns to the...read more

5
Britney Spears likes experimenting with her hair

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears loves to experiment with her hair, and changes her hairstyle and colour regularly. The pop star's hairstylist Dimitris...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games