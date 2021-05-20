For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 May 2021 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

Long-awaited Tesla Shamans album entitled Electric Storm comes out today

MUMBAI: Tesla Shamans’ singer, Steve Crow, declares: “The whole album represents an evolutionary story. Starting from a pragmatic and material circumstance to arrive at the awareness, the call of the Shaman, to which begins a more spiritual path. Parallel to the evolution of the figure of the shaman who awakens, there is also the transmission of his message and the attempt to form his tribe and to make people as well aware and immersed in social illusions."
He goes ahead: “For some texts and compositions, it was precisely a matter of putting on paper not only the hopes but above all the greatest fears, which, in order to be exorcised, were put into music and shared”.

The project ranges from hard rock typical of the eighties and contaminated by blues influences, to refined riffs wisely blended with more contemporary sounding synths, all immersed in a shamanic scenario overwhelmed by the frequencies of the Earth.

So enjoy this mystical journey, here Shamans, the first video of Tesla Shamans extracted from their debut album Electric Storm:
Watch SHAMANS video HERE.

Speaking of Shamans, Tom, the bassist, adds: “Bringing Shamans as a debut single meant, for all of us, the big leap in the dark, as it was the first track that enclosed the true sound of Tesla Shamans. Nonetheless, we immediately had great support from our entire Tribe and an unexpected interest from webzines and radios, which gave us the consciousness that the work done so far has been well-received and gave us the great desire to aim for an even higher goal".

The band was born between 2018 and 2019; on vocals, we find Steve Crow - ex Mr Riot -, on guitar Paul Gun - ex Østili - while on bass there is Tom - ex Mr Riot, Karnar -. The drummer Bellix - ex Niamh, Østili - is added only at a later time.

For more information on Tesla Shamans, search them on Facebook, Instagram and follow them on Spotify and YouTube.
If your media channel also includes Spotify playlists, we ask you to add the track and notify us for sharing on the band’s social media -> https://spoti.fi/2RXbVmT

