News |  20 May 2021 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

Hungama Artist Aloud releases Suneeta Rao's 'Vaada Karo' - a song that encourages people to pledge their support for fighting climate change

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has released Suneeta Rao’s latest song, ‘Vaada Karo’. The song encourages listeners to pledge to fight climate change, save the environment and exercise caution and mindfulness in these trying times. Featuring the renowned band, Dharavi Rocks and talented musician, Dhruv Ghanekar, the song’s relevant lyrics and sentimental tones are not only soothing but also motivate individuals to take immediate action for a better tomorrow.

Vaada Karo is an anthem that reminds listeners to be aware of the drastic effects their actions can have on the environment. It motivates everyone to become bearers of change and play an active and instrumental role in building a sustainable, greener and cleaner world. The song is driven by strong emotions and message that easily resonate with the listeners, while the video highlights imagery that is more relevant now than ever.

Speaking about the project, Suneeta Rao stated, “With ‘Vaada Karo’, the idea was to use music as a means to draw attention to environmental issues that all of us have been facing. Over the years, there has been an alarming increase in air, water and soil pollution, unsustainable use of plastic and indiscriminate deforestation. The song serves as a medium to remind us that we are in a situation where it’s important to not just care for ourselves, but for humanity as a whole. And we cannot claim to care for humanity, until we genuinely care for the environment. This is my appeal to my listeners and fans – we must not allow ourselves to destroy the earth and make every effort we can at every step of the way to make the world better for our future generations.”

Elaborating further, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Climate change has been a global concern that needs to be addressed by each and every individual. Suneeta’s ‘Vaada Karo’, is a call to action that reminds each one of us how we’ve neglected the environment and inspires us to act and drive change for the greater good. We are incredibly honoured to release a song that conveys such an important message in a beautiful and heart-touching way.”

To listen to Vaada Karo, click here – https://bit.ly/3hDwlwc

To watch the video of Vaada Karo, click here – https://bit.ly/3hQisef

