Flawes share dynamic remix of "Higher Than Before" by Sondr

MUMBAI: Flawes has shared a remixed version of their track, “Higher Than Before" by Electronic dance duo, Sondr. Having handed over the reigns to the UK producers, the track which also features vocals from Mali-Koa, has been given the club orientated, up-lifting dance feel that Sondr have become renowned for creating. A stripped-down version of "Higher Than Before" is also set for release on June 2nd that gives the track a laid-back feel.

"It's been great working with the guys in Sondr. There's something really special about passing over creative control to an artist from a totally different genre and hearing where they take your song. We're excited to hear it on a dance-floor sometime this summer," comments Flawes.

"Higher Than Before" finds Flawes in a far more reflective mood, but it’s clear that their passion is amplified. Frontman JC Carruthers’ soaring falsetto delivers a celebration of transcendent love, singing, “I feel that this could be the brightest that we’ve ever felt before.” The strength of his feeling is hammered home with surely the biggest beats that drummer Josh ‘Huss’ Hussey has ever delivered. Meanwhile, Freddie Edwards’ radiant guitar work is as just as sun-kissed as ever and Mali-Koa elevates it further leading the closing verse.

After a steady rise in which they earned a Record of the Week at Radio 1 and worked with leading producers such as FINNEAS (Billie Eilish) and Lostboy (Dua Lipa), Flawes took the opportunity last year to record some new songs, with the remote assistance of producers such as Toby Scott (The Gossip, Pet Shop Boys). The resulting EP ‘Reverie’ showcases Flawes’ most extraordinary music yet: uplifting inventive pop that offers escapism as a welcome respite in a year when reality’s been a lot to handle.

Flawes has been steadily building a significant fanbase in Asia, with previously released single "Higher Than Before", taken from their EP 'Reverie', added to rotation on Channel [V] Asia and MTV Asia, including numerous press features and radio pickups in the region.