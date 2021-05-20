Armaan Malik collabs with Eric Nam and DJ KSHMR

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer-composer Armaan Malik has joined forces with Korean-American artiste Eric Nam and Indian-American producer DJ KSHMR for a song titled “Echo”. Armaan shared the news on his social media handles on Monday, while also revealing that the song will be out coming Friday.
“Thanks for bearing with me and my teasing-giri hehe. Some of you had guessed AEKOHCE correctly long back, but I had to be tight lipped about it until the right moment. #Echo drops this Friday!! Presave on Spotify and Apple Music now!” Armaan tweeted.
Speaking about “Echo”, Armaan Malik told Rolling Stone, “This is not something that’s happened before. This is something that’s so new for India and Indian musicians. It’s beautiful how artistes from different countries are so deep-rooted in their cultures but come together to do something which–even though it’s different– is still very much them.”
“Echo” is being described as “the first K-pop meets I-pop collaboration built around a meticulously crafted EDM soundscape.” It also happens to be Armaan’s fourth single.
