For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 May 2021 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh's mother passes away due to covid

MUMBAI: Playback singer Arijit Singh's mother, who had been admitted to a hospital after contracting COVID-19, passed away on Thursday.

She was extremely critical and breathed her last on Thursday morning around 11 am. She was admitted to AMRI Dhakuria hospital in Kolkata earlier this month. The news was shared by actress Swastika Mukherjee on social media.

Mukherjee had taken to Twitter to seek blood donors for the singer's mother.

"Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh's mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS," read her tweet.

In his recent posts on Facebook, the 34-year-old singer urged people to take precautions amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 and said that he was 'sacred.'

"Sorry to poke you all again and again.. I do not want to scare anybody but I am scared myself.

"Kids are now getting symptomatic. For adults cases - all doctors, medical staff, scavengers, covid warriors, ambulance drivers, oxygen cylinder transport staff , cremation staff are getting either exhausted or down with COVID themselves.," Singh wrote.

"We are not ready for this. We don't even have enough pediatric set up anywhere. It is my request - Please be careful. I am saying this again :- I know, we are a country where most people will die of hunger if they do not go to work. But, please do self lock down if you can. Do not come out," he added.

Before this, Arijit had shared a message for fans who tried to help his mother.

"It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster.

I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority," read his post.

Tags
Arijit Singh music Singer
Related news
News | 20 May 2021

Hungama Artist Aloud releases Suneeta Rao's 'Vaada Karo' - a song that encourages people to pledge their support for fighting climate change

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has released Suneeta Rao’s latest song, ‘Vaada Karo’. The song encourages listeners to pledge to fight climate change, save the environment and exercise caution and mindfulness in these trying times.

read more
News | 20 May 2021

SUPER WHATEVR releases new song "dwell on the guilt of saving myself"

MUMBAI: Super Whatevr has released a new song called “dwell on the guilt of saving myself”, which is out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can stream the song on their preferred music platform through this link: www.smarturl.it/SWdwell

read more
News | 20 May 2021

Flawes share dynamic remix of "Higher Than Before" by Sondr

MUMBAI: Flawes has shared a remixed version of their track, “Higher Than Before" by Electronic dance duo, Sondr.

read more
News | 20 May 2021

Britney Spears likes experimenting with her hair

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears loves to experiment with her hair, and changes her hairstyle and colour regularly. The pop star's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos had a few interesting revelations to make on the subject recently.

read more
News | 20 May 2021

AR Rahman's '99 Songs' to have digital premiere on May 21

MUMBAI: Composer AR Rahman's debut project as film producer, "99 Songs", will have its digital premiere on May 21. The Oscar-winning composer tweeted the news on Wednesday evening.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman's '99 Songs' to have digital premiere on May 21

MUMBAI: Composer AR Rahman's debut project as film producer, "99 Songs", will have its digital premiere on May 21. The Oscar-winning composer tweeted...read more

2
Alaina Castillo unveils Part 1 of debut album 'parallel universe'

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed artist on the rise Alaina Castillo has unveiled pt. 1 of her debut LP, 'parallel universe' alongside a new single, "...read more

3
Ankur Tewari, Kr$na, Divine, Arjun Kanungo & Ash King are all set to regale fans with LIVE musical performances on MX TakaTak

MUMBAI: As the world grapples currently with tough times, MX TakaTak advocates its users to “Stay Home Stay TakaTak” and the campaign asks them to...read more

4
Oliver Heldens returns to Printworks for biggest London show to date this September

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens will return to London’s biggest dance music venue, Printworks, for a mindblowing all-day party on September 25. He last played...read more

5
Jason Derulo welcomed baby boy with girlfriend Jena Frumes

MUMBAI: Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, influencer Jena Frumes, announced on Tuesday that they have welcomed a bouncing baby Derulo into the world...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games