News |  20 May 2021 16:08 |  By RnMTeam

Ankur Tewari, Kr$na, Divine, Arjun Kanungo & Ash King are all set to regale fans with LIVE musical performances on MX TakaTak

MUMBAI: As the world grapples currently with tough times, MX TakaTak advocates its users to “Stay Home Stay TakaTak” and the campaign asks them to share what keeps them entertained during this pandemic. Be it fun tips and tricks, comic sketches, movies to watch or even videos for art and other creative projects that the users undertook - this hashtag challenge has led to some interesting content to look out for on your digital screens. Starting this Thursday, May 20th till Monday, 24th May - the platform has taken the initiative to further help you de-stress and stay entertained by featuring LIVE musical performances in app by icons - Ankur Tewari, Kr$na, Divine, Arjun Kanungo & Ash King respectively at 8.30 pm each day.

MX TakaTak is one of the first homegrown platforms to feature LIVEs as an offering for its large and diverse user base, enabling influencers to engage with fans across the country. Bringing together the community with the universal language of music, the platform is also urging viewers to click on the button that will appear during these LIVE sessions and donate to a fundraiser for a COVID19 cause called Mission Oxygen- Helping Hospitals Save Lives.

The Stay Home Stay TakaTak Music Festival sees artists such as Divine, a Mumbai based rapper who is now a global icon, Kr$na who is known for his works being heavily rooted in reality and social situations, Ankur Tewari, a renowned playback singer who has worked on movies such as Gully Boy, Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2, much loved singer/ composer Ash King to pop sensation Arjun Kanungo who has a repertoire of singles as well as famous Bollywood tracks.

Talking about this music festival, Divine said, “Stay Home, Stay TakaTak is a motto that we must live by to break the chain of this virus. Other than keeping fans engaged, this campaign is encouraging those who can donate towards fighting COVID19 and I am glad to be able to do my part by performing for my fans.”

Ankur Tewari further added saying, “In these uncertain times, music is an outlet that allows you to express yourself and is healing. I am glad to be able to uplift the mood and entertain people from the safety of their homes.”

Kr$na said, “I am looking forward to this MX TakaTak LIVE with my listeners and hopefully helping them fight the stress of these tough times. I released an album called "Still Here" 2 months ago but due to the pandemic, I haven't been able to perform it for a live audience so this is a perfect opportunity for me to do so and hopefully bring smiles to some faces through my music.”

Ash King added saying, “I enjoy performing for the crowds but this act on MX TakaTak will help drive contributions towards fighting the pandemic which makes it even more close to my heart.”

Arjun Kanungo concluded by saying, “Small beginnings lead to big things and this is my small way towards keeping the spirits high of all my fans and followers. I’m excited about performing for you guys so don’t forget to stream the live session exclusively on MX TakaTak.”

Get set for this musical ride to relieve your stress and uplift your mood starting 20th May – 24th May, every day at 8:30 pm only on MX TakaTak!

