Noel Gallagher doesn't correct people when they think he is Liam

MUMBAI: British musician Noel Gallagher says he is often mistaken for his estranged brother Liam. However, he doesn't get annoyed anymore and, asked for a selfie by fans who think he is Liam, he doesnt correct them.
"I humour most people. I get f****** people going: 'Can I get a picture Liam?' I go 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, no problem, oh mad for it. I don't stamp my feet and go: 'Stop calling me that'," he said on an interview on Matt Morgan's "Funny How?" podcast, reports contactmusic.com.
Although the two are not on the best of terms, they are the executive producers on the upcoming documentary about their Knebworth shows. The film is being directed by Jake Scott.
Talking about the project, Jake said: "It's a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections."
