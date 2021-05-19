For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 May 2021 12:23

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's new song is about life after marriage

MUMBAI: Newly-wed singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreeet Singh released their latest number "Khad tainu main dassa" on Tuesday, and the song is all about post-wedding life of a just married pair.

Neha and Rohanpreet feature in the video as a young couple. The song starts with Rohanpreet forgetting Neha's birthday. She reproaches him saying he has changed after marriage, he retorts saying she takes him for granted now.

The harmless bickering make up the gist of the song that has been composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics written by Kaptaan. The video is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

Neha announced the release of the song on Instagram with a clip of the video. "#KhadTainuMainDassa Out Now! @rohanpreetsingh Aaja Phir Chal! #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt," she wrote as caption, sharing the YouTube link of the song in her bio.

By evening, the song had 723680 likes on Instagram, with 1805831 views and over 164000 likes on YouTube.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October 2020, and had dropped the song "Nehu da vyah" around the time.

(Source: IANS)

