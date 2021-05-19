Get ready for the Battle of Tunes with Vh1 Summer League 2021

Mumbai: Summer is here and our favorite tracks are on stake in a battle that promises to be truly fierce. Vh1 India has always been the one stop destination for all things music, and with the previous editions of Summer Leagues giving viewers a taste of the supreme Music-matches, Summer of ’21 sounds all the more promising...musically. So, get set to witness the “Battle of the Tunes” brought to you by the sixth edition of the supernova, Vh1 Summer League 2021.

Kicking off on May 19, eight chart busters of the year will battle it out in pairs for an exquisite three-staged competition to emerge as the epic ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem 2021’. When you look up at the Vh1 Summer League line-up, you know that the music-match is going to be savage –

Match 1 Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches VS The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix) Match 2 Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open VS When Chai Met Toast - Break Free Match 3 Olivia Rodrigo - Driver’s License VS Shalmali X Sunidhi Chauhan - Here is Beautiful Match 4 BTS - Film Out VS Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro - Baila Conmigo

The winners from the first round will participate in the ultimate clash of titles for the next stage, spanning three days each, until two of them emerge victorious. Challenging to become the ultimate ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem 2021’ in the finals, the top two tracks will fight bec et ongles to win the precious fan votes. And this time, ‘you’ hold the power. The voting will take place on Vh1 India’s official social media pages (liking, commenting or sharing), with a unique grading system for each platform:

Facebook:

o Like: 1 point

o Comment: 3 points

o Shares: 5 points

Twitter:

o Like: 1 point

o Retweet: 3 points

Instagram

o Like: 3

o Comments: 5 points

Keep rooting and voting for your favorites and watch them battle it out in this stupendous competition of ‘the last song standing’ with Vh1 Summer League 2021. May the best track win!