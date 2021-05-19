Britney Spears likes experimenting with her hair

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears loves to experiment with her hair, and changes her hairstyle and colour regularly. The pop star's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos had a few interesting revelations to make on the subject recently.
"I've been working with Britney for almost five years now, she likes to play with her hair colour and her hair length. I'm very honoured she trusts me for all her hair changes," Giannetos said in an interview with Page Six Style.
Meanwhile, Britney was in the news recently for describing all documentaries made on life and conservatorship battle as "hypocritical". The BBC documentary "The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash And A Conservatorship", aired earlier this month.
Britney has been under a conservatorship imposed by her father since her breakdown 12 years ago. After the breakdown, she was hospitalised and went to rehab subsequently. Her father gave up his duties in 2019 due to personal reasons, and now Britney does not want him to return.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: "7 rings" wasn't enough for Ariana Grande! This past weekend, the singer married her fiancé of five months, Dalton Gomez, in Montecito, Calif...read more
MUMBAI: Qyuki creator and Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Suresh Mukund, who also leads and got the world champions 'Kings United' in the NBC...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal is currently ruling the international music charts like Bloomberg Pop Star power Ranking April 2021 leaving behind...read more
MUMBAI: There's something exciting about uncharted territory. The possibility of discovery, the promise of everything being brand new, the plans to...read more
MUMBAI: If your For You page hasn’t already acquainted you with the mystery-age TikTok star, let her instead introduce herself as Bella Poarch, pop...read more