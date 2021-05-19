For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 May 2021 14:02

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married

MUMBAI: "7 rings" wasn't enough for Ariana Grande!

This past weekend, the singer married her fiancé of five months, Dalton Gomez, in Montecito, Calif., her rep confirmed.

But as Ari once sang, "Got everyone watchin' us / So baby, let's keep it secret." True to her lyrics, she kept the ceremony confidential from much of the world, inviting just close family and friends to the "intimate" celebration, a source close to the pop star exclusively tells.

Ariana, 27, and Dalton, 25, only went public with their romance last May, when they appeared in the "Stuck With U" music video. The real estate broker popped the question in December, and she said "yes" for the second time, following her engagement to Pete Davidson in 2018.

The source attributes her whirlwind romance with Dalton to the bond they forged during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "Quarantine really solidified their bond and made them closer than ever."

Once they were engaged, the planning came together quickly because they were seemingly on the same page about several details, according to the insider, who says having a small ceremony was important to both of them.

"They always wanted an intimate ceremony," the source shares. "They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait."

As the insider puts it, "They both agreed there was no point in waiting."

Of course, the couple wanted it to be private, and the wedding "was always in the cards for summertime," the source adds.

So, the newlyweds decided to host the ceremony in the backyard of Ari's Montecito home, surrounded by hundreds of white florals. (Yes, Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle famously live nearby).

"It was beautiful but not over the top," reveals the source. "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."

Ariana and Dalton's families were both in attendance for their nuptials, along with a few of their friends from both sides.

Each of their family members made a "special toast" to the couple during dinner, the source adds, noting that "it was an emotional day" all around for the private pair.

