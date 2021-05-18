Syn Cole feat. MIYA MIYA, out now via Ultra Music!

MUMBAI: Dance music titan Syn Cole has linked up with emerging British outfit MIYA MIYA on new single "Feels Like Love," out now via Ultra Records. Underpinned by soaring vocals and sunkissed energy, "Feels Like Love" is an infectious dance cut that’s also brimming with raw emotion. It marks Syn Cole’s second single release of the new year, following "Breathe," the acclaimed January release featuring Norwegian singer-songwriter kaspara that has since amassed more than 5M Spotify streams. “When I was sent this vocal topline, I instantly liked the summer vibe of it.” Syn Cole explains. “For the track I combined uplifting melodies with warm chord progressions and I'm really happy with the result.”
