For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 May 2021 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

Suresh Mukund becomes the first Indian to win 'The World Choreography Award 2020'

MUMBAI: Qyuki creator and Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Suresh Mukund, who also leads and got the world champions 'Kings United' in the NBC world dance championship has won the 10th Annual ‘World Choreography Award 2020’ today, and we can’t be more proud of this achievement.

Excited about the achievement, Suresh Mukund stated, “I am feeling mixed emotions right now and I am thankful to WCA’20 for nominating me and awarding me with this supreme award, hard work pays off! I also want to thank Qyuki for supporting me. This trophy is dedicated to each and everyone on my journey of dance and life. I am grateful to all.”
@suresh_kingsunited
@worldchoreographyawards

Tags
Qyuki Creator Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Suresh Mukund Kings United
Related news
News | 09 Oct 2020

Qyuki creator 'Rawmats' creates pop magic on 'Ankhiyaan'

MUMBAI: Qyuki talent and pop trio Rawmats have released the music video for their romantic single “Ankhiyaan.” Featuring neon-themed spaces and an eleventh-hour home gig, the Ludhiana-based band — comprising vocalist Krishna Singh, drummer Robin Raturi and guitarist Amit Rawat —bring nostalgia-ti

read more
News | 21 Sep 2020

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

MUMBAI: Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song conceptualised by composer Palaash Muchhal.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fashion Model and Entrepreneur Aarti Vij to enter the 'Mainstream Music Industry'

MUMBAI: The trend of music videos have become popular in recent times. Netizens are going gaga on social media platforms and making the best...read more

2
Ayaz Ismail was in a Sufi space while composing 'Ghulam-E-Ali'

MUMBAI: Music composer Ayaz Ismail and singer Nakash Aziz have teamed up for the new song "Ghulam-E-Ali". Ismail says the song combines modern as...read more

3
Alaina Castillo unveils Part 1 of debut album 'parallel universe'

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed artist on the rise Alaina Castillo has unveiled pt. 1 of her debut LP, 'parallel universe' alongside a new single, "...read more

4
Jake Lee debuts with Earnest Track "Better"

MUMBAI: 22-year-old Jake Lee makes his debut with the track "Better". With his guitar-driven pop sound with R&B undertones, Jake Lee invites you...read more

5
B. Bravo releases single 'Lifted (What U Waiting 4)'

MUMBAI: West Coast purveyor of Cosmic Funk B. Bravo returns with the first single from his upcoming album dropping in the fall. Lifted (What U Waitin...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games