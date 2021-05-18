Suresh Mukund becomes the first Indian to win 'The World Choreography Award 2020'

MUMBAI: Qyuki creator and Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Suresh Mukund, who also leads and got the world champions 'Kings United' in the NBC world dance championship has won the 10th Annual ‘World Choreography Award 2020’ today, and we can’t be more proud of this achievement.

Excited about the achievement, Suresh Mukund stated, “I am feeling mixed emotions right now and I am thankful to WCA’20 for nominating me and awarding me with this supreme award, hard work pays off! I also want to thank Qyuki for supporting me. This trophy is dedicated to each and everyone on my journey of dance and life. I am grateful to all.”

