For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 May 2021 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 Unscripted - First Big Wins

MUMBAI: There's something exciting about uncharted territory. The possibility of discovery, the promise of everything being brand new, the plans to have the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast present along with the D'Amelio family, Selling Sunset's crew, and more - yes, now we're talking specifically about the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. But who will be its first-ever winners? Will RuPaul's Drag Race run away with all three wins in its nominated categories, or will 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness, or The Challenge be the night's top dogs?
The action officially began hosted by Nikki Glaser.

The winners of the evening are as follows –

• Jersey Shore Family Vacation was declared as the Best Docu-Reality Show
• The Bachelorette was named the Best Dating Show
• RuPaul's Drag Race was awarded with the Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host
• Nailed It! was announced as the Best Lifestyle Show
• Selena + Chef was declared as the Best New Unscripted Series
• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah was announced as the Best Talk/Topical Show
• Impractical Jokers was named the Best Comedy/Game Show
• Bretman Rock took home the Breakthrough Social Star
• Catfish: The TV Show was declared the Best Real-Life Mystery/Crime Series
• Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians was declared as the Best Fight
• Love Island was announced as the Best International Reality Series

Watch the ceremony exclusively on Vh1 India at 8 PM and Voot Select on 18th May, 2021.

Tags
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 music Nikki Glaser Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian Keeping Up With The Kardashians Selena + Chef The Bachelorette
Related news
News | 18 May 2021

Adventure Club & Kaivon 'You'll Never Be Alone' out now via Ultra Records

MUMBAI: Canadian dubstep-influenced duo Adventure Club are back with their next single "You'll Never Be Alone," made in collaboration with Kaivon, out now via Ultra Records.

read more
News | 18 May 2021

Dixie D'Amelio drops 'FUCKBOY'

MUMBAI: Things Dixie D’Amelio dropped on May 14: Her new single “FUCKBOY” and her last name. Just Dixie released the playful new song, which finds her, well, taking fuckboys to task. “Stop asking me for nudes / No, I’ll never send those to you,” she sings on the pop anthem.

read more
News | 18 May 2021

B. Bravo releases single 'Lifted (What U Waiting 4)'

MUMBAI: West Coast purveyor of Cosmic Funk B. Bravo returns with the first single from his upcoming album dropping in the fall. Lifted (What U Waitin 4) is scheduled to release on 28th May 2021.

read more
News | 18 May 2021

Jake Lee debuts with Earnest Track "Better"

MUMBAI: 22-year-old Jake Lee makes his debut with the track "Better". With his guitar-driven pop sound with R&B undertones, Jake Lee invites you into his universe.

read more
News | 18 May 2021

Nick Jonas gets back home from hospital after being injured on set

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas was injured while shooting for a new show. While details about the accident or the injury are awaited, Jonas had to be taken to a hospital close by in an ambulance. He has returned home since then.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

top# 5 articles

1
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 Unscripted - First Big Wins

MUMBAI: There's something exciting about uncharted territory. The possibility of discovery, the promise of everything being brand new, the plans to...read more

2
Adventure Club & Kaivon 'You'll Never Be Alone' out now via Ultra Records

MUMBAI: Canadian dubstep-influenced duo Adventure Club are back with their next single "You'll Never Be Alone," made in collaboration...read more

3
Basics of Indian Classical Music Theory: Everything You Need To Know

One prominent manifestation of cultural identity is the musical experience that originated in a particular region. Indian classical music heavily...read more

4
TikTok star Bella Poarch drops new song 'Build a Bitch'

MUMBAI: If your For You page hasn’t already acquainted you with the mystery-age TikTok star, let her instead introduce herself as Bella Poarch, pop...read more

5
B. Bravo releases single 'Lifted (What U Waiting 4)'

MUMBAI: West Coast purveyor of Cosmic Funk B. Bravo returns with the first single from his upcoming album dropping in the fall. Lifted (What U Waitin...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games