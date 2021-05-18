MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 Unscripted - First Big Wins

MUMBAI: There's something exciting about uncharted territory. The possibility of discovery, the promise of everything being brand new, the plans to have the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast present along with the D'Amelio family, Selling Sunset's crew, and more - yes, now we're talking specifically about the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. But who will be its first-ever winners? Will RuPaul's Drag Race run away with all three wins in its nominated categories, or will 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness, or The Challenge be the night's top dogs?

The action officially began hosted by Nikki Glaser.

The winners of the evening are as follows –

• Jersey Shore Family Vacation was declared as the Best Docu-Reality Show

• The Bachelorette was named the Best Dating Show

• RuPaul's Drag Race was awarded with the Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series and Best Host

• Nailed It! was announced as the Best Lifestyle Show

• Selena + Chef was declared as the Best New Unscripted Series

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah was announced as the Best Talk/Topical Show

• Impractical Jokers was named the Best Comedy/Game Show

• Bretman Rock took home the Breakthrough Social Star

• Catfish: The TV Show was declared the Best Real-Life Mystery/Crime Series

• Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians was declared as the Best Fight

• Love Island was announced as the Best International Reality Series

Watch the ceremony exclusively on Vh1 India at 8 PM and Voot Select on 18th May, 2021.