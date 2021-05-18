Jake Lee debuts with Earnest Track "Better"

MUMBAI: 22-year-old Jake Lee makes his debut with the track "Better". With his guitar-driven pop sound with R&B undertones, Jake Lee invites you into his universe. With his emotional empathy and strong vocals, Jake Lee translates experiences we all have but have trouble putting into words into this song.

In "Better", Jake Lee touches on how low self-esteem can distort one's self image, coupled with the pressure of living life under the unblinking eye of social media. The song reminds listeners of how important it is to express your emotions, as Jake Lee sings "If you leave your words unspoken, it's gonna hurt you even more". At the same time, the song is an earnest nod to the need for a little more self-love, as he croons in the chorus, "If you see what I see, I know you'll be better, better, better".

Jake Lee elaborates, "If you could see yourself through the eyes of someone that loves you, you’d see how cool you are. They know you best, and their view of you must be the most meaningful.”

Behind the artist Jake Lee, is 22-year-old Nicolai, who grew up in a small town in Denmark with a Chinese dad and Danish mom. His interest in music came as a child and he got his first guitar at age 10. However, it wasn’t until high school that he began singing and taking music seriously. In the summer just before school started, his friends told him that he had a great voice, which motivated Nicolai to begin practicing and kickstarted his dream of making music. "Better" is one of the first songs Nicolai ever wrote, displaying his raw talent, nerve, and charisma.