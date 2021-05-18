B. Bravo releases single 'Lifted (What U Waiting 4)'

MUMBAI: West Coast purveyor of Cosmic Funk B. Bravo returns with the first single from his upcoming album dropping in the fall. Lifted (What U Waitin 4) is scheduled to release on 28th May 2021. The song leans in towards the club, with deep house vibes coupled with Bravo's silky smooth vocals, and inter-spliced with his signature talkbox laying in the cut of the track. An infectious bassline and guitar licks round out and absolutely irresistible summertime joint and give a taste of what's to come.
The modern funk productions of one-man band and Red Bull Music Academy graduate B. Bravo (Adam Mori) have found a home on releases from labels such as Frite Nite and Bastard Jazz, and have been licensed for compilations issued by Tokyo Dawn and Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings. Heavily inspired by the synthesizer-enhanced R&B grooves of the late '70s and early '80s, Bravo debuted in 2009 with the seven-track Analog Starship EP. A deeper impression was made the following year with a shorter extended play, Computa Love, the title track of which was supported by BBC DJ Benji B months prior to release. Additional strides were made with a batch of singles and EPs that followed throughout the next few years, as Bravo toured and performed at numerous festivals. Bravo made his Bastard Jazz debut in 2016 with the 7" single "I'm for Real," then followed it up in 2017 with his first proper album, Paradise, on which Reva DeVito, Trailer Limon, Kissey, and Lauren Faith provided vocals.
Release Date: 28th May 2021Label: Bastard Jazz RecordingsUPC: 708630009157Listen to Lifted (What U Waiting 4): WAV (Private Link)B. Bravo: Press ShotArtwork (High Res Download)
