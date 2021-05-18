For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 May 2021 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Adventure Club & Kaivon 'You'll Never Be Alone' out now via Ultra Records

MUMBAI: Canadian dubstep-influenced duo Adventure Club are back with their next single "You'll Never Be Alone," made in collaboration with Kaivon, out now via Ultra Records. "You'll Never Be Alone" immediately starts off strong with powerful, soulful vocals, eventually building up to a hard-techno drop. This track is definitely one to add to your summer playlist! Prior to this new release, the duo released "Anywhere" on Feb. 19.

Adventure Club Kaivon You'll Never Be Alone music
