Adventure Club & Kaivon 'You'll Never Be Alone' out now via Ultra Records

MUMBAI: Canadian dubstep-influenced duo Adventure Club are back with their next single "You'll Never Be Alone," made in collaboration with Kaivon, out now via Ultra Records. "You'll Never Be Alone" immediately starts off strong with powerful, soulful vocals, eventually building up to a hard-techno drop. This track is definitely one to add to your summer playlist! Prior to this new release, the duo released "Anywhere" on Feb. 19.
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more
One prominent manifestation of cultural identity is the musical experience that originated in a particular region. Indian classical music heavily...read more
MUMBAI: If your For You page hasn’t already acquainted you with the mystery-age TikTok star, let her instead introduce herself as Bella Poarch, pop...read more
MUMBAI: West Coast purveyor of Cosmic Funk B. Bravo returns with the first single from his upcoming album dropping in the fall. Lifted (What U Waitin...read more
MUMBAI: Things Dixie D’Amelio dropped on May 14: Her new single “FUCKBOY” and her last name. Just Dixie released the playful new song, which finds...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal is currently ruling the international music charts like Bloomberg Pop Star power Ranking April 2021 leaving behind...read more