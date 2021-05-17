For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 May 2021 15:12

SpotlampE presents 'Balliye' a groovy Punjabi track by young duo Akshay and Kavi

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label SpotlampE has released a new Punjabi song titled ‘Balliye’ by young talented duo Akshay and Kavi. Packed with groovy tunes and super cool lyrics, ‘Balliye’ is all set to ride the Punjabi music charts! Beginning 17th May, the Song is releasing exclusively on SpotlampE and will be aired on 9X Tashan.  

‘Balliye’ is the very first collaboration of promising young musician duo Akshay and Kavi. Akshay's childhood dream to become a singer came true once he met rapper & music artist Kavi. The lyrics and the foot tapping music of ‘Balliye’ are by Nitish Sarmal Singh. Produced by B.D. Dandia the music video of the Song is directed by Dev Sharma.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Balliye’, the excited young singers Akshay and Kavi said “We are delighted that our very first collaboration ‘Balliye’ is getting launched under SpotlampE. It’s also very exciting that the Song will be aired extensively on 9X Tashan! ‘Balliye’ is all about the things that boys do to impress girls. These are presented through the song. We had an amazing experience recording Balliye and shooting the music video in Chandigarh.We hope ‘Balliye’ will receive all the love from the youth of Punjab. So, get ready to groove on it!”

In a short span of time, SpotlampE has become a much chased after music label by upcoming as well as established singers. With artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Daler Mehndi, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari,Viruss, Pipi, etc. launching their tracks on SpotlampE, the platform has become the destination to discover the best of contemporary and commercial music across genres and languages. 2021 is going to be the year of Independent music and SpotlampE will continue to play an important role in discovering and promoting independent music.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Balliye’, Kanan Dave, Business Head of SpotlampE said, “At SpotlampE, we have always encouraged upcoming young talent and promoted original tracks. Our latest release, ‘Balliye’ is packed with swag and has an equally intriguing music video. The song’s hummable lyrics and peppy music will definitely resonate with music lovers.”  

‘Balliye’ will be promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. This high octane track will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms & on YouTube.

Catch the song ‘Balliye’ by Akshay and Kavi on – http://bit.ly/BALLIYE.

