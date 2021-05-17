Singer Shaan: 'Ye Faasla' captures emotions that we all are experiencing currently

MUMBAI: After wooing his fans with the beautiful ‘Mon dubey Jaai’, Shaan’s latest single ‘Ye Faasla’ promises to be another soulful melody. The singer was flooded with requests of releasing a hindi version of ‘Mon Dubey Jaai’ and ‘Ye Faasla’ stems out of the same mould. The lilting music coupled with Shaan’s mesmerising voice is bound to strike a chord with the audiences.

‘Ye Faasla’, as the title suggests, is all about the yearning to be with our loved ones but in these unprecedented times, patience and the positive outlook of a beautiful tomorrow is what one should hold onto.

Commenting on the song Shaan says, “After receiving an overwhelming amount of requests to release a Hindi version of ‘Mon Dubey Jaai’, I came up with ‘Ye Faasla’. The song has been beautifully written by Kunwar Juneja and it captures emotions that we all are experiencing currently. We all want to be with our loved ones but the lockdown has made that impossible. All we can do now is be patient and believe that this is a phase that will pass soon.” He says