News |  17 May 2021 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

Punctual return with slick new single 'Smoke Ring'

MUMBAI: UK DJ-producer duo Punctual have unveiled their new single ‘Smoke Ring’, out 14th May on Polydor.

Tapping into the trademark floorfilling Punctual sound, ‘Smoke Ring’ is an undeniable melange of slick, autotune vocals, infectious breakdowns and a pumping bassline. It marks their second single release of the new year following January’s ‘The Step’ featuring Nabiha, and prior to this was smash single ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’, amassing 25 million global streams.

Composed of Will Lansley and John Morgan, Punctual burst onto the scene in 2016 with debut single ‘Eva’, released through Becky Tong’s Juicebox label, which surpassed 5 million streams and garnered support from Zane Lowe, Pete Tong, Phil Taggart and more. They have since amassed millions of streams across their diverse back catalogue, kicking off the new decade with the euphoric ‘Imagine’, a single that drew support from BBC Radio 1 favourites Danny Howard and Scott Mills. As producers away from the project, they have confirmed productions with JP Cooper, Raye and Eli Brown, and performed at esteemed festivals Clapham’s SW4 Festival, Rize Festival and Camp & Furnace in Liverpool.

A club-ready vocal house jam with serious crossover appeal, ‘Smoke Ring’ looks destined to become yet another Punctual hit.

