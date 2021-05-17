Luca Schreiner & Mokita 'Feels Good' out now via Ultra Music!

MUMBAI: Back in mid-January, producer Luca Schreiner brought us a remix of Vanessa Carlton’s iconic 2001 track “A Thousand Miles," in collaboration with London-based artist Beth Duck. The pairing seamlessly combined early 2000s sounds with futuristic production. Now, Schreiner and producer Mokita bring us their new single "Feels Good," out now via Ultra Records. "Feels Good" begins with beautiful guitar strumming, with passionate vocals entering soon after. The track features amazing harmonies, multiple instrumentals, and an overall catchy, groovy sound. This is definitely a contender to be a hot track this summer. Roll your windows down and enjoy!