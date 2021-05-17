Helion & Joe Killington 'Got You' out now via Ultra Music!

MUMBAI: 23-year old producer/DJ Helion releases his third single of the year, "Got You," a collaboration with Joe Killington, out now via Ultra Records. Prior to this new track, Helion released single “Make Lemonade”, now his new single "Got You" features deep, soulful vocals and a fast-paced background beat. The track is super catchy and features multiple captivating instrumentals, making it club-ready for sure!