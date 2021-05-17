For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 May 2021 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Fedde Le Grand and NOME. Release 'Sucker For Love' Featuring Amana Collis via Darklight Recordings

MUMBAI: Fedde Le Grand is back with another groundbreaking hit, ‘Sucker For Love’. This time around, he’s linked up with fellow Dutch DJ/producer NOME. for the release, alongside vocalist Amanda Collis. The new track directly follows ‘In Love With You’ and its accompanying fan-made music video. Out now via Darklight Recordings, ‘Sucker For Love’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The entrancing four-on-the-floor endeavor immediately kicks off with a pulsating bassline, perfectly accompanied by Collis’ melodious singing voice. Her flawlessly rich, textured vocal execution permeates throughout the nearly two-and-a-half minute sprightly offering, adding an exciting flair to the feelgood track. NOME.’s high-octane signature style can be heard throughout, blending seamlessly with Fedde Le Grand’s larger-than-life production elements.

Fedde Le Grand is a world-renowned creative force who has been dominating the electronic dance music landscape for years. With time, his highly energetic work has been released via venerated imprints such as Afrojack’s Wall Recordings, Armin van Buuren’s Armada Records, and Big Beat Records, to name a few, in addition to his very own Darklight Recordings label which he started in 2015. His recent collaboration with Melo.KIds on ‘In Love With You’ from the tail end of this February has already since gone on to impressively receive over 1 million total streams across platforms.

Maarten Cozijnsen, known as NOME., is a burgeoning talent hailing from Utrecht. Since his debut in 2017, his infectious sound has resonated with many, with the creative force currently boasting over 104,000 monthly Spotify listeners. Over the last four years the budding musician has taken his original productions on tour, and has also received major support from key players in the dance music industry.

Amanda Collis is a dynamic dance-pop singer/songwriter who has been actively releasing since her 2018 debut hit single ‘Lionhearted’. The last three years have seen the rising act lend her extraordinary vocal talent on tracks from Blasterjaxx, Dastic, and Mark Sixma. Collis’ feature on Fedde Le Grand’s latest marks her third release so far in 2021.

In all, ‘Sucker For Love’ is a lively tune rife with heartfelt emotion and a deep, meaningful message that is sure to connect with fans and listeners alike.

Tags
Fedde Le Grand NOME. Sucker For Love Amana Collis Darklight Recordings
Related news
News | 27 Feb 2021

Fedde Le Grand Releases 'In Love With You' with Melo.Kids, out now via Darklight Recordings

MUMBAI: Established creative force 

read more
News | 28 Jan 2021

Fedde Le Grand & 22Bullets 'Bang Bang’

MUMBAI: Kicking off 2021 in an emphatic manner, Dutch powerhouse producer Fedde Le Grand teams up with rocketing artist 22Bullets for a sensational rework of Nancy Sinatra’s iconic hit ‘Bang Bang’ – out now via Signatune Records [Sony Music].

read more
News | 30 May 2020

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W and Fedde Le Grand are in party mode as they team up for 'Clap Your Hands'

MUMBAI: Belgium’s favourite duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike maintain their recent forward momentum with their latest single, this time joining up with long-time Smash The House family members W&W and iconic hitmaker Fedde Le Grand for ‘Clap Your Hands’.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

Florian Picasso & Timmy Trumpet drop timeless lovestruck collaboration "Armageddon"

MUMBAI: In a beautiful cohesion of dreamy indie pop melodies and old school dance anthem sensibilities, Timmy Trumpet and Florian Picasso come together for the lovestruck collaboration 'Armageddon.' Paired alongside the single is Timmy Trumpet's Chill Mix, which sees the producer dial down the c

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Fedde Le Grand and Marc Benjamin reveal 'Stirring' new single 'To the top'

MUMBAI: Following the massive release of ‘Dancing Shoes’ with vocalist Josh Cumbee, Fedde Le Grand delivers another heater ‘To The Top’ with Marc Benjamin. ‘To The Top’ is a groovy addition to Fedde’s catalogue and is destined to liven up the upcoming festival season.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

top# 5 articles

1
Charli Adams ft. Ruston Kelly 'Headspace' out now via Ultra Music!

MUMBAI: Charismatic, indie sensation Charli Adams shares captivating new effort "Headspace" featuring Ruston Kelly the latest cut taken from her...read more

2
Kississippi announces new album 'Mood Ring', releases single and video "Big Dipper"

MUMBAI: For Kississippi's Zoe Reynolds (she/her), 'Mood Ring' has been a long time in the making. The last five years have taken the young...read more

3
Drake lauds 'God's Plan' scholarship receiver for master's degree

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake was overjoyed to know a fan he had awarded a 2018 college scholarship has since graduated with a master's degree. Drake...read more

4
Helion & Joe Killington 'Got You' out now via Ultra Music!

MUMBAI: 23-year old producer/DJ Helion releases his third single of the year, "Got You," a collaboration with Joe Killington, out now via...read more

5
Katy Perry regrets being obsessed with boys in younger days

MUMBAI: Pop star Katy Perry, who revisits her teenage years in her new "Electric" video, says she would have liked her early life to have been less...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games