Zee Music's 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' hits big with audiences, crosses 230 million views and streams

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company’s heartfelt song ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ was released during Valentine’s Day this year. Shot in some of the most striking locations of Goa, the song is an expressive musical love story between a café owner Jimmy (Sidharth Malhotra) and Natasha (Neha Sharma), an influencer, and how their worlds collide, unfolding into a brewing romance of dream-like chemistry, straight out of a fairy tale.
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company said, “We launched this song under our “Zee Music Originals” around Valentine’s Day in the hopes of striking the right chords with the audiences, and I am happy that we have achieved just what we were aiming for. With over 130+ million views across YouTube and 100 Million plus streams across all leading streaming platforms and about a million Reels on Instagram alone, Thoda Thoda Pyaar has made a permanent place in the hearts of the listeners. The song still has a long way to go and we are confident of its place in the top songs of 2021.
