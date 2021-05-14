For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 May 2021 11:54 |  By RnMTeam

Zee Music’s ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ hits big with audiences, crosses 230 million views and streams

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company’s heartfelt song ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ was released during Valentine’s Day this year. Shot in some of the most striking locations of Goa, the song is an expressive musical love story between a café owner Jimmy (Sidharth Malhotra) and Natasha (Neha Sharma), an influencer, and how their worlds collide, unfolding into a brewing romance of dream-like chemistry, straight out of a fairy tale.

Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company said, “We launched this song under our “Zee Music Originals” around Valentine’s Day in the hopes of striking the right chords with the audiences, and I am happy that we have achieved just what we were aiming for. With over 130+ million views across YouTube and 100 Million plus streams across all leading streaming platforms and about a million Reels on Instagram alone, Thoda Thoda Pyaar has made a permanent place in the hearts of the listeners. The song still has a long way to go and we are confident of its place in the top songs of 2021.

Tags
Zee Music Anurag Bedi Valentine’s Day
Related news
News | 08 May 2021

DJ Tanishq Aka Tanishq Gaikwad gears up for his release with Zee Music Company

MUMBAI: Tanishq a DJ and Music producer from the city of oranges Nagpur is all set to make his debut on Zee Music Company right after being the first Indian to release on Hexagon Records by Don Diablo.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

Veronica Vanij shoots for her upcoming song 'Khuda Na Kare'

MUMBAI: Veronica Vanij has a lot of projects coming up. Now she would be seen in a new music video called Khuda Na Kare. The song has been done by Anand Raj Anand. It will be out on the 14th of April on Zee Music which is one of the major music portals.

read more
News | 22 Mar 2021

DJ & Music producer Johnnie Ernest next song to be released by Zee Music

MUMBAI: From the world of music, a forthcoming and talented musician is striking a chord amongst the listeners. Akash Ernest is popularly known by his artist name Johnnie Ernest gets real about making a mark in the music industry.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2021

Adhyayan Suman introduces the friendship anthem of the year - 'Peg Daariya'!

MUMBAI: After the humoungous success of 'Aashram', where he played the popular rockstar Tinka Singh, Adhyayan Suman is back with his single 'Peg Daariya', a song presented by Zee Music.

read more
News | 16 Feb 2021

Amruta Fadnavis dropa new song

MUMBAI: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has released her new song. The “magical mesmerising melodious masterpiece” was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jonita Gandhi on iconic Toronto billboard as a part of Spotify's Asian Heritage Month

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi adorns the Yonge-Dundas Square Toronto Billboard as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage Month. read more

2
India COVID-19 Relief: 48-hour radio fundraiser

MUMBAI: boxout.fm will be broadcasting a weekend-long radio stream featuring a lineup of artists from the global music community to help raise funds...read more

3
Amartya Bobo Rahut on his latest release 'Kaisi Ho'

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Amartya Bobo Rahut is going all out and releasing Indie singles. His latest is this very cute and youthful song called...read more

4
Zee Music’s ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ hits big with audiences, crosses 230 million views and streams

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company’s heartfelt song ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ was released during Valentine’s Day this year. Shot in some of the most striking...read more

5
Sophie Turner slams paparazzi for photographing her daughter Willa

MUMBAI: Don't mess with protective mama Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones alum and new mom took to her Instagram Story with a since-deleted, very...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games