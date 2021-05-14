Tips Music presents “Jab Dil Mile” By Farhan Gilani”

MUMBAI: There are some beautiful melodies and lyrics and when given a modern twist, help introduce the youth to the classics.
Just like the old version, the new “Jab Dil Mile” is musically and lyrically rich and a treat to watch.
Kumar Taurani says “There’s something magical about old songs, which has the power to revoke memories. They become even more interesting when recreated to match the sensibilities of the newer generations”
Farhan Gilani says "It is an honor to work with Tips Music. Though the song is recreated but the feel and vibe is totally different. Hope the audience likes it"
Singer: Farhan Gilani, Music: Anu Malik, Atif Ali, Mix & Mastered at "Playback Lounge Dubai", Lyrics: Anand Bakshi, Shot & Directed by: Faez Chaudhary (FC Films Production) , Assistant Director: Noura Al Baloushi, Art Direction: Mohib Khan, Dancers: Mani Brothers, Choreography: Jithu Surjith, Mohib Khan, Zakeer Lighting: Crystal, Lights - Hamza Al Jamil & Mohd Dilshad Model: Zhinus Violeta, Costumes: Al Rida Al Fakhir - Master Shahabuddin, Fahad AlHajriLocation: Ad Diriyah - UNESCO World Heritage Site Special thanks: Sameer Ali, Sumair Mirza, Samia Ahmed, Sadaf Ahmed, Usman Mushtaq, Faisal Shabbir, Asif Awan, Mani V. Pillai & his dance squad, Khalid AlHarthi, FC Films Production's Team / Participants Music Label: Tips Music
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this star-crossed evening. Fresh off their Miami rendezvous, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted...read more
MUMBAI: Don't mess with protective mama Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones alum and new mom took to her Instagram Story with a since-deleted, very...read more
MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo's wildest dreams finally came true! Undoubtedly, the High School Musical series star had the best day of anyone at the BRIT...read more
MUMBAI: Friends reunion is officially happening. After much delay and anticipation, HBO Max has announced the much-awaited reunion special will...read more
MUMBAI: boxout.fm will be broadcasting a weekend-long radio stream featuring a lineup of artists from the global music community to help raise funds...read more