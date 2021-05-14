Tips Music presents “Jab Dil Mile” By Farhan Gilani”

MUMBAI: There are some beautiful melodies and lyrics and when given a modern twist, help introduce the youth to the classics.

Just like the old version, the new “Jab Dil Mile” is musically and lyrically rich and a treat to watch.

Kumar Taurani says “There’s something magical about old songs, which has the power to revoke memories. They become even more interesting when recreated to match the sensibilities of the newer generations”

Farhan Gilani says "It is an honor to work with Tips Music. Though the song is recreated but the feel and vibe is totally different. Hope the audience likes it"

Singer: Farhan Gilani, Music: Anu Malik, Atif Ali, Mix & Mastered at "Playback Lounge Dubai", Lyrics: Anand Bakshi, Shot & Directed by: Faez Chaudhary (FC Films Production) , Assistant Director: Noura Al Baloushi, Art Direction: Mohib Khan, Dancers: Mani Brothers, Choreography: Jithu Surjith, Mohib Khan, Zakeer Lighting: Crystal, Lights - Hamza Al Jamil & Mohd Dilshad Model: Zhinus Violeta, Costumes: Al Rida Al Fakhir - Master Shahabuddin, Fahad AlHajriLocation: Ad Diriyah - UNESCO World Heritage Site Special thanks: Sameer Ali, Sumair Mirza, Samia Ahmed, Sadaf Ahmed, Usman Mushtaq, Faisal Shabbir, Asif Awan, Mani V. Pillai & his dance squad, Khalid AlHarthi, FC Films Production's Team / Participants Music Label: Tips Music