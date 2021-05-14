Sophie Turner slams paparazzi for photographing her daughter Willa

MUMBAI: Don't mess with protective mama Sophie Turner.
The Game of Thrones alum and new mom took to her Instagram Story with a since-deleted, very candid video of herself addressing the paparazzi after photos of her out with her 10-month-old daughter Willa were published online.
"I just woke up," she began her video message. "I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."
"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," the 25-year-old Dark Phoenix star explained as she continued to not mince her words. "It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."
As she reiterated, "It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."
Stories from Sophie. Please don't post pictures of Willa. @joejonas @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/94HpJripVB
— Virginie (@TheGinieL) May 12, 2021
Since the news she was expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas broke in February 2020, the two stars never announced the pregnancy themselves and kept mostly out of the spotlight throughout it. When the baby was born in July, reps for the couple kept the details to a minimum. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they told E! News at the time.
The pair have since posted no photos of their firstborn child and have only more recently shared throwback photos of Turner while she was expecting.
