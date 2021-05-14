For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 May 2021 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Naezy and Rakhis' next song pays homage to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy and producer Rakhis have collaborated on a song, titled Kasa Kai in an attempt to check in on their fans and spread a dash of positivity during these testing times. The song asks the people of Mumbai ‘Kasa Kai’ in a way they understand best and Naezy, through his voice, gives an ode to his beloved city Aamchi Mumbai. The idea behind this upbeat track is to dispel negativity and through music, bring in some positive vibes in the lives of the listeners.

BGBNG, a new age music label that aims to bring pop culture back to independent music, is releasing this song. The label is dedicated to finding superstars in the non-film music space

Talking about it, Naezy says, “This song is close to my heart, it speaks about my emotions and the message is loaded with what I feel for this city and its hip-hop scene. I have expressed myself with an open heart. I connected the story of my life with the ups and downs this city has seen in the last two years or so. The song teaches you to embrace positivity and shun negativity. I have also questioned boundaries of religion, community and country. It’s a layered song and that’s the reason it’s special for me.”

On his part, Rakhis, a.k.a Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda, the producer says “This song is about Mumbai. I have lived in this city while taking baby steps into the music business. The ruckus and the craziness of this city have played a key role in my life and inspired my journey so far. Life has ups and downs but we must put our differences aside and try to help each other, especially through these difficult times. The lyrics of this song touch upon the way we can help each other and also change our attitude towards life. As for Naezy, he’s a force to reckon with. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with him. From seeing him perform back in 2015 to conceptualizing and creating this song with him, it has been a wonderful ride."

Gaurav Wadhwa, Co-founder and CEO Big Bang Music, says “We’re proud of the track Naezy and Rakhis have created. This marks our first collaboration with IncInk and Songs like these help us solidify our mission of amplifying Artist expression. These are unprecedented times and with Kasa Kai we’re just trying to remind people that we are in this together.”

