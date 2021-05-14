MUMBAI: boxout.fm will be broadcasting a weekend-long radio stream featuring a lineup of artists from the global music community to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India. All proceeds will be donated to GiveIndia, a not-for-profit organization actively working to help COVID-19 patients, their families, and healthcare workers at this time of extreme crisis.
https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/fundraisers/india-covid-19-relief-48-hour-radio-fundraiser
https://mailtrack.io/trace/link/f7f55a8a3fc6751669312244f7431b834cba88d2?url=https%3A%2F%2Fboxout.fm%2Ffundraiser&userId=2037959&signature=ebe19c62febf1bb3
This is a collaborative effort with promoters and allies from within India as well as our global partners. We urgently need the support of our global community - please donate whatever you can and help amplify this fundraiser within your own networks.
Music has the power to connect, mobilize and heal - we truly hope that this programming brings a few moments of enjoyment to our listeners while it also supports the incredible work of those on the frontlines through the funds raised. The 48-hour radio program consists of exclusive sets only and will repeat on Monday/Tuesday. The stream will air on boxout.fm on 15th & 16th May, and the fundraiser will conclude on Wednesday, 19th May.
India is facing a devastating and unprecedented second wave of Covid. As per the WHO, India currently accounts for nearly half of all global cases and one in every four deaths due to the virus in the past week. With an average of 300,000 cases per day, the country is facing critical shortages of medical equipment and oxygen. Find out more about GiveIndia's relief efforts here.
Email info@boxout.fm for any further details.
