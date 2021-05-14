Friends reunion special will air on HBO Max with BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga joining as star-studded guest list

MUMBAI: Friends reunion is officially happening. After much delay and anticipation, HBO Max has announced the much-awaited reunion special will premiere on the streaming giant on May 27. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schimmer reunited recently to film the special.
Apart from them, HBO Max announced a bunch of guest stars who will be participating in the special. Friends: The Reunion will have appearances from Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, South Korean juggernaut BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, and Mindy Kaling.
*screaming* #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/j9GbWv4Ley
— hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) May 13, 2021
Directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, Friends: The Reunion was filmed at the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.
