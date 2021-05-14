Amartya Bobo Rahut on his latest release 'Kaisi Ho'

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Amartya Bobo Rahut is going all out and releasing Indie singles. His latest is this very cute and youthful song called Kaisi Ho? After having composed independent songs like “Shaam Simti”,“Chup Chup”,“Mere Aulia” Amartya Bobo Rahut brings to you his latest release “Kaisi Ho?”.
The song is an indie-romantic ballad that talks about the memories of a friend or lover from the past, a person who you might never meet again, but a person you shared some great memories with. The song is a happy reflection of that person, where you ask yourself, “How are you? How have you been? Maybe we will never meet again, but I was just wondering, are you still the same?
Amartya says “So often it happens in life that you suddenly think of a friend or a lover from the past and wonder what they are up to and where they are currently, with a smile on your face. "Kaisi Ho?" Is a song that talks about that memory. A memory of a person who you might never meet again, but have shared wonderful moments with in the past, and you wonder "Kaisi Ho, Tum Kaisi Ho ?"
The song features Amartya and model Hemangi Shukla in the music video. The song “Kaisi Ho?” is something different from Amartya’s previous Indie releases. Amartya has planned a few more releases this year and it will be exciting to get a feel of what he has in store for us.
Music Video Link:-
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: Zee Music Company’s heartfelt song ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ was released during Valentine’s Day this year. Shot in some of the most striking...read more
MUMBAI: Don't mess with protective mama Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones alum and new mom took to her Instagram Story with a since-deleted, very...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Amartya Bobo Rahut is going all out and releasing Indie singles. His latest is this very cute and youthful song called...read more
MUMBAI: Friends reunion is officially happening. After much delay and anticipation, HBO Max has announced the much-awaited reunion special will...read more
MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi adorns the Yonge-Dundas Square Toronto Billboard as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage Month. read more