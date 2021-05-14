Amartya Bobo Rahut on his latest release 'Kaisi Ho'

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Amartya Bobo Rahut is going all out and releasing Indie singles. His latest is this very cute and youthful song called Kaisi Ho? After having composed independent songs like “Shaam Simti”,“Chup Chup”,“Mere Aulia” Amartya Bobo Rahut brings to you his latest release “Kaisi Ho?”.

The song is an indie-romantic ballad that talks about the memories of a friend or lover from the past, a person who you might never meet again, but a person you shared some great memories with. The song is a happy reflection of that person, where you ask yourself, “How are you? How have you been? Maybe we will never meet again, but I was just wondering, are you still the same?

Amartya says “So often it happens in life that you suddenly think of a friend or a lover from the past and wonder what they are up to and where they are currently, with a smile on your face. "Kaisi Ho?" Is a song that talks about that memory. A memory of a person who you might never meet again, but have shared wonderful moments with in the past, and you wonder "Kaisi Ho, Tum Kaisi Ho ?"

The song features Amartya and model Hemangi Shukla in the music video. The song “Kaisi Ho?” is something different from Amartya’s previous Indie releases. Amartya has planned a few more releases this year and it will be exciting to get a feel of what he has in store for us.

Music Video Link:-