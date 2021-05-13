Paresh Pahuja on his debut single 'Mascara' achieving massive success!

MUMBAI: Paresh Pahuja who recently launched the romantic single ‘Mascara’ has achieved an overwhelming response globally. Sung by Paresh Pahuja, the song is written by Vayu and Akasa Singh who has featured and contributed towards the song composition of Mascara.

The track has crossed three million-plus views on YouTube, 5mn on audio streaming platforms. It did massively well on short-form applications especially on TikTok Global crossing 80mn views, 97k video creations and top creators across the globe presenting their talented content on it. Along with that, the song received incredible traction on Instagram Reels with 705 creations and 700k views.

“Intuitively I knew this song would travel places. I had made this affirmation to myself earlier,” expressed Paresh who mentioned the entire journey of ‘Mascara’ to be a magical one.

The song marked Paresh Pahuja's musical debut as the lead singer. It got together a soulful melody and a catchy groove, the song narrates the story of two introverts who feel an instant connection with each other but find it difficult expressing the same.

“We were clear from the beginning that this is not your dance song nor a typical sad breakup track. This was about celebrating love, especially its innocence. We did not want to keep it conventional either. Just wanted to keep it real. That’s how the visuals were formed accordingly. It took two years for us to build this track,” informed Paresh.

For the future, Paresh has many projects lined up.

“I want to pursue music a lot more. Moreover, I am writing and composing songs too which will be releasing soon,” revealed Paresh.