Olivia Rodrigo finally met Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo's wildest dreams finally came true! Undoubtedly, the High School Musical series star had the best day of anyone at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, May 11, when she met her superstar idol, Miss Taylor Swift, at long last.

Olivia, 18, posted photographic evidence that proved today was a fairytale, sharing a black-and-white pic of herself and Taylor making silly faces at the award show. Taylor, in her Miu Miu two-piece, puckered up for the camera, while Olivia was seen sticking her tongue out for the historic moment.

She captioned the Instagram post with four puppy dog eye emojis and wrote on her Insta Story, "brits were a dream. never wanna leave!!!" Can't blame her.

As fans know all too well, Olivia is a longtime Swiftie and became a "puddle of tears" when her debut single, "drivers license," soared to No. 3 on the U.S. iTunes chart behind Taylor's "it's time to go" and "right where you left me" in January.

Olivia's reaction earned a memorable response from Taylor, who quoted her own mom Andrea Swift in her reply. "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud," the 31-year-old songwriter commented, cementing their relationship as faux mom and daughter forevermore. "what is breathing," the "deja vu" singer gushed in response.

T-Swift then "sent my two kids" (that would be Olivia and fellow musician Conan Gray) her new version of "You Belong With Me" for a sneak peek ahead of its release last month. The kids recreated her original 2009 music video with a TikTok jam sesh that included the must-have handwritten signs. As Taylor wrote, "THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME."

Their interactions on social media made it all the more special when the stars finally met in person, with Conan commenting, "i love my sister and my mom." Their mutual friend, Iris Apatow, wrote, "Sweet angels."

Both Taylor and Olivia seem to have bonded over dealing with criticism of their songwriting styles. Last week, Olivia slammed "sexist" and "BS" remarks about both artists' tracks.

"I'm a teenage girl, I write about stuff that I feel really intensely. And I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely," she told The Guardian. "I think that's authentic and natural. I don't really understand what people want me to write about; do you want me to write a song about income taxes? How am I going to write an emotional song about that?"

Olivia said she tries to write about emotions that are "hard to talk about" or aren't "socially acceptable" for girls. The self-described spicy pisces added, "Anger, jealousy, spite, sadness, they're frowned-upon as bitchy and moaning and complaining or whatever... But I think they're such valid emotions."

At the 2021 BRIT Awards, Taylor acknowledged her haters, too.

"I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity. If you're being met with resistance, that probably means that you're doing something new," she said in her speech as the Global Icon Award winner. "If you're experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means that you're rising and there might be times where you put your whole heart and soul into something and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you."

The "champagne problems" musician shouted out her friends and fam "whose opinion of me never changed whether my stock was up or down." Tay noted, "If there's one thing that I've learned, it's that you have to look around every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you and never stop appreciating them for it."