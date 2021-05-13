Kourtney Kardashian tattooed Travis Barker's arm 'I love you'

MUMBAI: It seems like a cardinal rule of celebrity dating that the more absurd the couple tattoo, the more inevitable the breakup (see: Winona Forever, Pete Davidson’s whole deal). But Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have blown right past that superstition, with Kardashian herself tattooing “I love you” on Barker’s arm, as documented on her Instagram on Wednesday. “Woman of many talents,” commented Barker, who, by the way, already has a tattoo of Kardashian’s name above his left nipple. This is just the latest development in Kardashian and Barker’s very public whirlwind romance — just earlier this week, Barker gifted Kardashian with gigantic flower arrangements for Mother’s Day.
Let's just say Travis Barker's recent social media shout-out for Kourtney Kardashian is no small thing.
Nor is it safe for work, so you've been warned. Over on his Instagram Story, Barker shared a snap of something you might not have expected to see as you were scrolling social media on Tuesday, May 11—a candle named "This smells like Kourtney's orgasm."
As a spin on the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle Gwyneth Paltrow's goop previously put out, the brand has since issued the orgasm version. According to the goop website, the candle was made "with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that's sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive." It can be yours for $75.
We'd guess Kourtney's personalized version was sent in a PR package, but how Travis came upon it is less clear. This is not the first time the Blink-182 drummer has turned up the heat on social media.
