News |  13 May 2021 19:31 |  By RnMTeam

Grammy Award winner Dale Becker masters I Really Like you sung by Vibha Saraf and Ayaz Ismail

MUMBAI: Dale Becker who won the Grammy Award at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Album and who was also nominated for "Talk" in 2020 Grammy's for the Record of the Year, has done mastering of the recently released song I Really Like You sung and composed by Dil Ki Shikayat hitmaker Ayaz Ismail and Gully Boy singer Vibha Saraf.

Vibha Saraf who won the IFFA award for her song Dilbaro from the movie Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is releasing her latest song I Really Like You in association with Dallas, Texas-based music composer Ayaz Ismail.

We had a chance to speak to Vibha and asked her what she had to say about the composition of the song I really like you? she says "I think it's light and easy on the ears and exactly what a college brimming romance song sounds like." We also asked her What she had to say about the lyrics of the song I really like you. She replies "Again I think it has the elements of a no-nonsense-college song which is brimming with the excitement about newfound love/crush/love interest." We also quizzed her the reason she agreed to sing the song, she says "I think it was a simplistic composition plus I hadn't attempted this genre before. Plus I also had an additional role to play here, giving Ayaz's composition a lyrical direction" We also asked her if this was her first recording post covid lockdown and she says "Perhaps my 28th dub since covid began. Amen"

We also had a chance to speak to the composer of the song Ayaz, we asked him about his take on the song, he says " I Really like you is an urban track with RnB elements. The style of music reaches out to the young ones out there, the romance in l college days, the aura of love at first sight" We also asked him about him collaborating with Vibha, he says "Vibha is a talented musician. I loved her vocals on Dilbaro & Kab Se Kab Tak, and her independent tracks too. Her writing is very good too, and I decided to do proceed as I was looking for something different. I believe this track was a little different for her too. That’s the fun part, something unexpected, turns out to be wonderful. Vibha did a wonderful job on I Really Like You" we also asked him about insights on more of his upcoming songs, he says "Yes, I have a Tamil track lined with Haricharan, Hindi tracks with Javed Ali & Shashwat. I am also looking forward to my Eid track this year."

I Really Like You is available across all digital music platforms and released on April 28, 2021

Link to the song: -

https://open.spotify.com/track/6YfT5ZwzjDxiphYkETeNsF?si=1HW-6J_WRRWjuum1iMOtwg&utm_source=copy-link

Alia Bhatt Vicky Kaushal music Songs
