Grammy Award winner Dale Becker masters I Really Like you sung by Vibha Saraf and Ayaz Ismail

MUMBAI: Dale Becker who won the Grammy Award at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Album and who was also nominated for "Talk" in 2020 Grammy's for the Record of the Year, has done mastering of the recently released song I Really Like You sung and composed by Dil Ki Shikayat hitmaker Ayaz Ismail and Gully Boy singer Vibha Saraf.
Vibha Saraf who won the IFFA award for her song Dilbaro from the movie Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is releasing her latest song I Really Like You in association with Dallas, Texas-based music composer Ayaz Ismail.
We had a chance to speak to Vibha and asked her what she had to say about the composition of the song I really like you? she says "I think it's light and easy on the ears and exactly what a college brimming romance song sounds like." We also asked her What she had to say about the lyrics of the song I really like you. She replies "Again I think it has the elements of a no-nonsense-college song which is brimming with the excitement about newfound love/crush/love interest." We also quizzed her the reason she agreed to sing the song, she says "I think it was a simplistic composition plus I hadn't attempted this genre before. Plus I also had an additional role to play here, giving Ayaz's composition a lyrical direction" We also asked her if this was her first recording post covid lockdown and she says "Perhaps my 28th dub since covid began. Amen"
We also had a chance to speak to the composer of the song Ayaz, we asked him about his take on the song, he says " I Really like you is an urban track with RnB elements. The style of music reaches out to the young ones out there, the romance in l college days, the aura of love at first sight" We also asked him about him collaborating with Vibha, he says "Vibha is a talented musician. I loved her vocals on Dilbaro & Kab Se Kab Tak, and her independent tracks too. Her writing is very good too, and I decided to do proceed as I was looking for something different. I believe this track was a little different for her too. That’s the fun part, something unexpected, turns out to be wonderful. Vibha did a wonderful job on I Really Like You" we also asked him about insights on more of his upcoming songs, he says "Yes, I have a Tamil track lined with Haricharan, Hindi tracks with Javed Ali & Shashwat. I am also looking forward to my Eid track this year."
I Really Like You is available across all digital music platforms and released on April 28, 2021
Link to the song: -
https://open.spotify.com/track/6YfT5ZwzjDxiphYkETeNsF?si=1HW-6J_WRRWjuum1iMOtwg&utm_source=copy-link
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: It seems like a cardinal rule of celebrity dating that the more absurd the couple tattoo, the more inevitable the breakup (see: Winona...read more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is excited to join the crypto revolution being probably the first major festival in the world to make ticket sales available...read more
MUMBAI: This year's BRIT Awards shaped up to be a big one, with performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Olivia Rodrigo to name a few....read more
MUMBAI: Dale Becker who won the Grammy Award at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Album and who was also nominated for "Talk"...read more
MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is a "sucker" for some hot music. Whether rocking out with the Jonas Brothers or working on solo projects, the 28-year-old singer...read more