For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 May 2021 13:32 |  By RnMTeam

Dua Lipa bagged two awards at BRIT Awards 2021

MUMBAI: The BRIT Awards 2021 has been extra special as it is being one of the first in-person special events which took place in the UK after a while. The event operated with half of the usual capacity with no masks or social distancing; although, the attendees have been tested before and after the event. The event also witnessed the appearance of Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Little Mix among others after after a long time, they were all dressed in glitzy attire for the event. However, popular British singer Dua Lipa’s quintessential punk attitude in a mini dress has stolen the show.

The 25-year-old singer was one of the most stylish stars on the BRIT Awards 2021 red carpet. The Future Nostalgia singer looked ultra-chic in a golden-yellow Vivienne Westwood Bardot mini dress with a neon-purple mesh overlay. She styled the dress with black stockings and platform lace-up heels. To accessorize her look, she opted for a three-row pearl choker necklace, bracelets, earrings, and rings, by Vivienne Westwood’s signature collection. The singer’s stylist Lorenzo Posocco completed her look with a beehive hairstyle like Amy Winehouse.
According to the Popsugar report, during the BRIT red carpet live streaming, while speaking with hosts Yasmin Evans and AJ Odudu about her outfit, Dua told, “I wanted to make it British, quite London, have some fun with it. It’s all about getting people together.” Well, we do agree with Dua! The singer bagged two awards-one for Best Female Solo Artist and another for Best British Album, Future Nostalgia.

Now, Dua Lipa has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her in a golden-yellow Vivienne Westwood Bardot mini dress at BRIT Awards 2021 event. While sharing the same, she wrote, “BEST ALBUM - FUTURE NOSTALGIA & BEST BRITISH FEMALE THANK YOU TO MY FANS THIS IS ALL YOU!!!!! @brits (SIC).”

Earlier in the evening, Dua Lipa donned another outfit from British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood’s collection and graced the stage of BRIT Awards 2021 with a medley performance.

Tags
Dua Lipa Brit Awards Singer music
Related news
News | 13 May 2021

Grammy Award winner Dale Becker masters I Really Like you sung by Vibha Saraf and Ayaz Ismail

MUMBAI: Dale Becker who won the Grammy Award at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Album and who was also nominated for "Talk" in 2020 Grammy's for the Record of the Year, has done mastering of the recently released song I Really Like You sung and composed by Dil Ki Shikayat

read more
News | 13 May 2021

EXIT Festival launches Bitcoin Payment for ticket sales

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is excited to join the crypto revolution being probably the first major festival in the world to make ticket sales available for purchase via the Bitcoin digital payment system.

read more
News | 13 May 2021

5 Lesser-known facts about BRIT Awards 2021

MUMBAI: This year's BRIT Awards shaped up to be a big one, with performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Olivia Rodrigo to name a few. The ceremony will took place on Tuesday, May 11 in London and will be telecasted in India on May 16, at 9 PM only on Vh1 India.

read more
News | 13 May 2021

Paresh Pahuja on his debut single 'Mascara' achieving massive success!

MUMBAI: Paresh Pahuja who recently launched the romantic single ‘Mascara’ has achieved an overwhelming response globally. Sung by Paresh Pahuja, the song is written by Vayu and Akasa Singh who has featured and contributed towards the song composition of Mascara.

read more
News | 13 May 2021

Olivia Rodrigo finally met Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo's wildest dreams finally came true! Undoubtedly, the High School Musical series star had the best day of anyone at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, May 11, when she met her superstar idol, Miss Taylor Swift, at long last.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dua Lipa bagged two awards at BRIT Awards 2021

MUMBAI: The BRIT Awards 2021 has been extra special as it is being one of the first in-person special events which took place in the UK after a while...read more

2
‘Yes we need Oxygen but we need our fighting spirit back. WARRIORS is our fighting spirit” says Shayan Italia.

MUMBAI: Released in 200 countries and territories, Shayan Italia’s WARRIORS is proving to be a balm on the sore hearts of people all over the world...read more

3
See inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 'Triple Date' with these A-List couples

MUMBAI: Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this star-crossed evening. Fresh off their Miami rendezvous, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted...read more

4
Grammy Award winner Dale Becker masters I Really Like you sung by Vibha Saraf and Ayaz Ismail

MUMBAI: Dale Becker who won the Grammy Award at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards for Best Engineered Album and who was also nominated for "Talk"...read more

5
EXIT Festival launches Bitcoin Payment for ticket sales

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is excited to join the crypto revolution being probably the first major festival in the world to make ticket sales available...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games