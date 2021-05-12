See inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 'Triple Date' with these A-List couples

MUMBAI: Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this star-crossed evening.
Fresh off their Miami rendezvous, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted enjoying a joint dinner date with none other than Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.
Late into the evening on Sunday, May 10, the sixsome headed out for what an eyewitness describes to as a "triple date" at Catch in Los Angeles. Despite arriving separately, photographers spotted members of the crew heading out together.
While Kylie remained incognito, her on-again, off-again partner, who she raises daughter Stormi Webster with, kept things fashion forward in a white utility vest and baggy pants. Meanwhile, Hailey channeled her inner Neo in a Matrix-style trench coat paired with a green crop top and bouncy ponytail. As for Bieber, he's still sporting those widely-criticized dreadlocks, which this time, were pulled into pigtail buns.
Keep scrolling to see the photos!
Of their night out, the insider says they "looked happy to be out together" and spent more than two hours inside the celeb hotspot.
"Hailey and Justin walked out beside Travis, while Kylie went her own way," the eyewitness dishes, adding, "Kendall and Devin left together in their own car. It was a fun night for all of them and they waved goodbye before going their own ways."
Kylie and Travis' relationship status has been a point of curiosity among fans as of late, especially after the cosmetics mogul flew across the country to attend the rapper's birthday celebration. However, a source close to the duo recently told they're both single and simply focused on supporting each other as close pals and co-parents.
Explained the source, "Kylie thinks Travis is an amazing dad and a good friend... It works for both of them and they have something special."
One couple whose romance is going the distance? Kendall and Devin.
A separate insider close to the supermodel recently revealed that she's getting serious with the NBA star. "They are a solid couple with no drama," the source noted. "It's been all positive and Kendall loves being with him."
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music...read more
MUMBAI: Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair. During a surprise appearance on the May 11th episode of The Ellen...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned as the heartthrob of the country, Asim Riaz of the Bigg Boss Season 13 fame has earned the love of people through his diverse body...read more
MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi adorns the Yonge-Dundas Square Toronto Billboard as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage Month. read more
MUMBAI: Among the people giving birthday shout-outs to Cazzie David this year is a certain musician who is saying what he needs to say.read more