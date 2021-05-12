Nick Jonas thinks it’s ‘flattering’ of fans having sex to his music

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is a "sucker" for some hot music. Whether rocking out with the Jonas Brothers or working on solo projects, the 28-year-old singer knows his songs can turn up the heat. And, his latest album titled Spaceman is no exception as parts of the disc are, shall we say, sex-focused. In a new interview with GQ Hype, Nick was asked if he realizes that some fans listen to his music while making love. His answer may surprise you.
"I think it's flattering," he shared with the publication. "It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though." Perhaps a little off-putting? "It is," Nick continued. "But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience." The 2021 Billboard Music Awards host has been happily married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas since December 2018. While fans already know that the actress loves her husband's music based on all the times she has attended Jonas Brothers concerts, some followers may be surprised to hear how much influence she has on his new music.
"She's the first person I play stuff for," Nick revealed. "Her input and opinions mean a lot to me, especially when it's something so directly tied to our experience and our relationship. She loved it, which was great."
One thing Nick isn't crazy about is the comments he sometimes receives about his body. Although the singer understands that such chatter comes with being in the public eye, he couldn't help but reflect on a time when some commenters thought he had a "dad-bod."
"I think when it's comments attached to things like appearance and body image, that's when it can become quite dangerous, because no one ever knows what someone is going through or how it affects them personally," he shared. "They're very sensitive topics. But in the same way, you live a public life and therefore parts of your life are going to be talked about and it doesn't necessarily mean it's fair. It's just a part of your reality." Nick continued, "I'm always hopeful that people will think about whether they would say it at a dinner party if the person was sitting opposite you and I'd guess that 99.9 percent of people would say they wouldn't."
Ultimately, for every critical comment comes a supportive message. In fact, Nick was also asked to share his thoughts on being considered a sex symbol. Let's just say The Voice coach wasn't sure how to respond. "Er, I think it's flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing," he shared. "I don't take it too seriously. I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments."
