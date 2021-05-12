Jonita Gandhi on iconic Toronto billboard as a part of Spotify's Asian Heritage Month

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi adorns the Yonge-Dundas Square Toronto Billboard as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage Month.

Jonita Gandhi, the only Indo-Canadian singer amongst several Asian artists, is featured as part of Spotify's North American campaign for empowering Asian artists and their contribution to the global music scape through the month of May. The Canadian campaign tagline ‘We have so much to be proud of!’ is befitting of the scenario for the young Indo-Canadian artist as her journey to stardom comes full circle, representing her ethnic roots in her hometown on the Yonge-Dundas Square Billboard in the heart of Toronto. Earlier this year, Jonita was seen on the famous Times Square Billboard along with Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Uchana Amit for their multi-lingual collaboration ‘Top Tucker’.

Jonita Gandhi paved her journey from self-shot YouTube videos in her hometown in Canada to international recognition with award-winning Bollywood songs, and now features on the coveted Yonge-Dundas Square, Toronto Billboard. Speaking about this achievement, Jonita adds, "Envisioning myself on Toronto’s iconic billboard seemed like a far fetched dream when I lived at home, hanging out downtown with friends and family passing by, and taking in the view of the billboard from the stage across the street while performing. It’s such an overwhelming feeling to be featured as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage month campaign, and an honour to celebrate my South Asian roots in my home country! I feel extremely blessed to be at home during this campaign to experience it in person with my family. I want to thank Spotify Canada from the bottom of my heart for this feeling of coming full circle. I feel proud to represent both Canada and India in such a memorable way.”

Jonita has proven her mettle with her effortless delivery across languages and genres. Gandhi is known for her songs like Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, and OMG Ponnu amongst many. Recently, the singer was also part of the Tamil soundtrack for AR Rahman's film ’99 Songs’.

Catch Jonita as part of Spotify’s campaign on their digital platforms through to the end of May. The billboard runs live at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto through May 9th, 2021.