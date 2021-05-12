BTS to perform 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song "Butter" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
"We can't hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of '#BTS_Butter' will be at this year's @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc," they wrote on their official page, with the hastags #BTS and #BBMAs.
The group has four nominations at this year's BBMAs. These are: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song ('Dynamite') and Top Social Artist (Fan Voted).
This year, the Billboard Music Awards will be held on May 23 and hosted by Nick Jonas. Canadian singer The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. Rapper Drake will be felicitated with the Artist of the Decade Award this year.
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music...read more
MUMBAI: Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this star-crossed evening. Fresh off their Miami rendezvous, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted...read more
MUMBAI: Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair. During a surprise appearance on the May 11th episode of The Ellen...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned as the heartthrob of the country, Asim Riaz of the Bigg Boss Season 13 fame has earned the love of people through his diverse body...read more
MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi adorns the Yonge-Dundas Square Toronto Billboard as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage Month. read more