For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 May 2021 11:19 |  By RnMTeam

BTS to perform 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song "Butter" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

"We can't hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of '#BTS_Butter' will be at this year's @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc," they wrote on their official page, with the hastags #BTS and #BBMAs.

The group has four nominations at this year's BBMAs. These are: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song ('Dynamite') and Top Social Artist (Fan Voted).

This year, the Billboard Music Awards will be held on May 23 and hosted by Nick Jonas. Canadian singer The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. Rapper Drake will be felicitated with the Artist of the Decade Award this year.

Tags
Billboard music award South Korean BTS Songs music
Related news
News | 12 May 2021

Asim Riaz to make Eid special with his debut rap back to start; teaser out now

MUMBAI: Renowned as the heartthrob of the country, Asim Riaz of the Bigg Boss Season 13 fame has earned the love of people through his diverse body of work as an actor and a featuring artist. Turning a new leaf, he will be commemorating this year's Eid with his debut as a rapper.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

Demi Lovato to host aliens in new documentaries

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has "Danced With the Devil," and now she's ready to hang with aliens (yes, really!).

read more
News | 12 May 2021

John Mayer reveals he cares for Cazzie David a 'Great Deal'

MUMBAI: Among the people giving birthday shout-outs to Cazzie David this year is a certain musician who is saying what he needs to say.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

Billie Eilish talks about her inspiration behind her platinum blonde hair

MUMBAI: Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

Nick Jonas thinks it’s ‘flattering’ of fans having sex to his music

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is a "sucker" for some hot music. Whether rocking out with the Jonas Brothers or working on solo projects, the 28-year-old singer knows his songs can turn up the heat. And, his latest album titled Spaceman is no exception as parts of the disc are, shall we say, sex-focused.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

top# 5 articles

1
BRIT Awards 2021 - From every performance to every award

MUMBAI: One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music...read more

2
See inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 'Triple Date' with these A-List couples

MUMBAI: Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this star-crossed evening. Fresh off their Miami rendezvous, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted...read more

3
Billie Eilish talks about her inspiration behind her platinum blonde hair

MUMBAI: Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair. During a surprise appearance on the May 11th episode of The Ellen...read more

4
Asim Riaz to make Eid special with his debut rap back to start; teaser out now

MUMBAI: Renowned as the heartthrob of the country, Asim Riaz of the Bigg Boss Season 13 fame has earned the love of people through his diverse body...read more

5
Jonita Gandhi on iconic Toronto billboard as a part of Spotify's Asian Heritage Month

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi adorns the Yonge-Dundas Square Toronto Billboard as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage Month. read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games