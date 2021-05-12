For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 May 2021 11:25 |  By RnMTeam

BRIT Awards 2021 - From every performance to every award

MUMBAI: One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music industry turn up looking their best for the evening. Held at London's O2 Arena, the awards ceremony hosted an in-person audience and popular comedian Jack Whitehall was the host for the evening.

The winners of the evening are as follows -

  • Taylor Swift who became the first female artist to receive a Global Icon Award
  • Heartthrob Harry Styles took home the Single of the Year honor for his track Watermelon Sugar
  • The Album of the Year honor and Female Solo Artist was bagged by Dua Lipa
  • Billie Eilish took home the award for International Female Artist
  • The Weeknd took home the award for International Male Artist
  • Arlo Parks bags the Break Through Artist
  • Little Mix were announced as the British Group
  • The Male Solo Artist was bagged by J Hus
  • HAIM was announced as the International Group
  • Griff took home the awards for Rising Star 

The ceremony also witnessed heart wrenching performances by Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Elton John with Years & Years, The Weeknd, Griff, AJ Tracy along with Young T & Bugsey, Rag’n’Bone Man along with Pink and The NHS Choir. Olivia Rodrigo’s debut made everyone fall in love with Drivers License once again. Coming to the speeches, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa’s acceptance speeches completely stole the show.

Watch the ceremony exclusively on Vh1 India on 16th May, 2021. 

Tags
Vh1 India Dua Lipa Taylor Swift Olivia Rodrigo The Weeknd Billie Eilish
Related news
News | 11 May 2021

Olivia Rodrigo slams criticism over her and Taylor Swift's songwriting styles

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo has a hilarious response for anyone who tells her she spends too much time writing love songs.

read more
News | 04 May 2021

Cocoelusive drops her Dua Lipa inspired new R&B tinged single 'Your Ways'

MUMBAI: Cocoelusive's latest 'Your ways' manifests as a fusion of pop and R&B melodies resulting in an atmosphere that's haunting and dreamy, intimate and accessible.

read more
News | 03 May 2021

Billie Eilish surprises fans with transformed lingerie for British Vogue

MUMBAI: Spare Billie Eilish from your Twitter criticisms: She already knows what you’re going to say.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

World Dance Day 2021: The Perfect Playlist That Will Get You Off Your Feet and Grooving

MUMBAI: Jean-Georges Noverre’s legacy lives on as we approach the anniversary of World Dance Day. Amidst the turmoil of uncertainty and chaos, one should do their best to make the environment joyous and there is no better way to lighten up our moods other than dance.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2021

Dua Lipa and Elton John light up the virtual edition of his annual Oscars party

MUMBAI: Elton John’s annual Oscars viewing party was not shaken by the pandemic. Keeping up a yearly tradition, the 29th Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards celebration shifted to a virtual format this year instead of its usual venue in West Hollywood.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

top# 5 articles

1
Billie Eilish talks about her inspiration behind her platinum blonde hair

MUMBAI: Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair. During a surprise appearance on the May 11th episode of The Ellen...read more

2
Asim Riaz to make Eid special with his debut rap back to start; teaser out now

MUMBAI: Renowned as the heartthrob of the country, Asim Riaz of the Bigg Boss Season 13 fame has earned the love of people through his diverse body...read more

3
Jonita Gandhi on iconic Toronto billboard as a part of Spotify's Asian Heritage Month

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi adorns the Yonge-Dundas Square Toronto Billboard as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage Month. read more

4
John Mayer reveals he cares for Cazzie David a 'Great Deal'

MUMBAI: Among the people giving birthday shout-outs to Cazzie David this year is a certain musician who is saying what he needs to say.read more

5
Pratika and PrabhuNeigh’s Upcoming Single 'Survival'

MUMBAI: Singer/rapper Pratika and producer PrabhuNeigh release their new single Survival on 21st May 2021. The song is introspective, and talks about...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games