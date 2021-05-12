BRIT Awards 2021 - From every performance to every award

MUMBAI: One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music industry turn up looking their best for the evening. Held at London's O2 Arena, the awards ceremony hosted an in-person audience and popular comedian Jack Whitehall was the host for the evening.
The winners of the evening are as follows -
The ceremony also witnessed heart wrenching performances by Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Elton John with Years & Years, The Weeknd, Griff, AJ Tracy along with Young T & Bugsey, Rag’n’Bone Man along with Pink and The NHS Choir. Olivia Rodrigo’s debut made everyone fall in love with Drivers License once again. Coming to the speeches, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa’s acceptance speeches completely stole the show.
