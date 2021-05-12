BRIT Awards 2021 - From every performance to every award

MUMBAI: One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music industry turn up looking their best for the evening. Held at London's O2 Arena, the awards ceremony hosted an in-person audience and popular comedian Jack Whitehall was the host for the evening.

The winners of the evening are as follows -

Taylor Swift who became the first female artist to receive a Global Icon Award

Heartthrob Harry Styles took home the Single of the Year honor for his track Watermelon Sugar

The Album of the Year honor and Female Solo Artist was bagged by Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish took home the award for International Female Artist

The Weeknd took home the award for International Male Artist

Arlo Parks bags the Break Through Artist

Little Mix were announced as the British Group

The Male Solo Artist was bagged by J Hus

HAIM was announced as the International Group

Griff took home the awards for Rising Star

The ceremony also witnessed heart wrenching performances by Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Elton John with Years & Years, The Weeknd, Griff, AJ Tracy along with Young T & Bugsey, Rag’n’Bone Man along with Pink and The NHS Choir. Olivia Rodrigo’s debut made everyone fall in love with Drivers License once again. Coming to the speeches, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa’s acceptance speeches completely stole the show.

Watch the ceremony exclusively on Vh1 India on 16th May, 2021.