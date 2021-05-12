For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 May 2021 14:23 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish talks about her inspiration behind her platinum blonde hair

MUMBAI: Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair.

During a surprise appearance on the May 11th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Bad Guy" singer revealed that it was a fan edit video that sparked her need to go back to blonde. "I've been wanting it for a while," she shared. "I don't know what came over me."

The 19-year-old superstar explained that once she saw herself as a blonde, instead of her signature green layers in the fan edit, she was thrilled at the thought of rocking that color—but was skeptical of the transformation at first.

"So, I kinda thought of it as a dream," the singer told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I didn't think it was gonna happen because my hair went through so much. I thought I would burn it all off, but I did it."

The Grammy winner also revealed that although we've seen the transformation just recently, the process actually began back in January and took a few cycles before it's big debut back in late March.

As fans may already know, that means when we saw the singer grace the Grammy stage—she was in fact, wearing a wig to protect her freshly dyed hair.

"It took about six weeks," she shared about the process. "It was a lot because we started in January, and then it was two weeks of nothing, of healing and letting my hair take it in and digest and recover. And then again, and then two more weeks…it took a long time."

To compliment her new look, the singer recently unveiled a stunning pin-up look in the June issue of British Vogue.

The "Everything I've Ever Wanted" singer also discussed the three-year process behind her recently released documentary and reflected on how much the journey meant to her. She also hints at her upcoming anticipated album, Happier Than Ever, which is set for a July release.

Tags
Ellen DeGeneres The Grammy Awards Singer music
Related news
News | 12 May 2021

Jonita Gandhi on iconic Toronto billboard as a part of Spotify's Asian Heritage Month

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi adorns the Yonge-Dundas Square Toronto Billboard as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage Month.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

Demi Lovato to host aliens in new documentaries

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato has "Danced With the Devil," and now she's ready to hang with aliens (yes, really!).

read more
News | 12 May 2021

John Mayer reveals he cares for Cazzie David a 'Great Deal'

MUMBAI: Among the people giving birthday shout-outs to Cazzie David this year is a certain musician who is saying what he needs to say.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

Nick Jonas thinks it’s ‘flattering’ of fans having sex to his music

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is a "sucker" for some hot music. Whether rocking out with the Jonas Brothers or working on solo projects, the 28-year-old singer knows his songs can turn up the heat. And, his latest album titled Spaceman is no exception as parts of the disc are, shall we say, sex-focused.

read more
News | 12 May 2021

BTS to perform 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song "Butter" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

top# 5 articles

1
Asim Riaz to make Eid special with his debut rap back to start; teaser out now

MUMBAI: Renowned as the heartthrob of the country, Asim Riaz of the Bigg Boss Season 13 fame has earned the love of people through his diverse body...read more

2
Jonita Gandhi on iconic Toronto billboard as a part of Spotify's Asian Heritage Month

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi adorns the Yonge-Dundas Square Toronto Billboard as part of Spotify Canada’s Asian Heritage Month. read more

3
John Mayer reveals he cares for Cazzie David a 'Great Deal'

MUMBAI: Among the people giving birthday shout-outs to Cazzie David this year is a certain musician who is saying what he needs to say.read more

4
Pratika and PrabhuNeigh’s Upcoming Single 'Survival'

MUMBAI: Singer/rapper Pratika and producer PrabhuNeigh release their new single Survival on 21st May 2021. The song is introspective, and talks about...read more

5
Sachin-Jigar remember the music of 'Go Goa Gone' on its 8th anniversary

MUMBAI: India's first zombie apocalypse movie, Go Goa Gone is best remembered for not just leaving the audience in splits but also for its iconic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games