Always wanted to write a song from a female’s perspective: Kaushal Kishore

MUMBAI: The hit jodi of composer-singer Vishal Mishra and lyricist Kaushal Kishore, best known for their collaborations like Muskurayega India, Safar and Aaj Bhi, has come up with a new song, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The track was a result of an overnight jam session between the two artistes.
*Talking about the process, Kaushal says, “Working on Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega was very interesting. Vishal bhai had made the tune. Once he and I were alone at the studio and he played the tune for me. I loved it and we immediately started working on the song. We didn’t realise that we’d worked all night long till 5 am. Be it Muskurayega India, Aaj Bhi, Safar or Toot Jaayein whenever Vishal bhai and I work together, it feels great*
What separates this song from the others that he’s worked on so far is that it’s from a girl’s perspective. “As a writer, I always feel a responsibility of being 100% correct and sensible while writing from a female’s perspective. The lyrics of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega were based on a direct principle of karma, so we had to be very careful while penning our thoughts. There’s a lot of truth in the way it’s written. I always wanted to write a song from a female perspective. I’m glad I got this opportunity so early in my career,” says Kaushal.
