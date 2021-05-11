For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 May 2021 13:51

See Orlando Bloom's Mother's Day tribute to Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Katy Perry is even more modest than we realized, as she apparently doesn't have time for Orlando Bloom to sing her praises.
The 44-year-old Carnival Row star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9 to share a heartfelt message for his fiancée on her first Mother's Day since the couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August.
As part of the tribute, Orlando—who also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr - reposted a wacky fan-generated image showing himself holding a miniature version of the mermaid Katy dressed as for a Resorts World Las Vegas ad campaign last month.

"Got myself a real catch [fish and heart emojis]," he wrote about Katy. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."
However, Katy's comment proved she was hoping Orlando would demonstrate his affection for her in a more practical way. "baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea," the 36-year-old "Firework" singer hilariously and unsentimentally wrote.

Certainly, no one can blame the mom for wanting a mug of the soothing, chai-style tea, especially since she was set to film American Idol later that day. And while Orlando didn't respond to her comment, and there was no further clarification on whether she was referring to a previous request for him to deliver the drink, plenty of her fans got a kick out of her message.
One fan replied, "omg the best tea flavor ever! Also makes a real good iced sweet tea." A different individual added, "make that two please. Hehe."

A third follower wrote, "best response to a Husband/boyfriend ever!"

Orlando can take solace in knowing his original post didn't go completely ignored, as Demi Lovato responded to it with three crying-while-laughing emojis.

Clearly, Katy and Orlando have a playful relationship in which they can tease and joke around with each other. After all, her comment here is reminiscent of one Orlando himself wrote on her post from last month while she was showing off a new hairstyle.

"Baby," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor commented at the time, "we're all out of oat milk." In other words, perhaps Orlando has no one to blame but himself for setting the tone of this nonchalant feedback.
Still, Katy took the time to share her excitement about Mother's Day in her own way. On May 9, she tweeted, "i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother's Day."

That same day, she also posted a carousel of pics to Instagram showing herself in a few poses, and her caption referred to herself as "1 hawt momma."

As fans recall, Katy sang in her party-focused hit "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" about taking "too many shots." But these days, she longs for a very different kind of refreshment, and she's not ashamed to nudge her partner about it.

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Singer music
