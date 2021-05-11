See Orlando Bloom's Mother's Day tribute to Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Katy Perry is even more modest than we realized, as she apparently doesn't have time for Orlando Bloom to sing her praises.
The 44-year-old Carnival Row star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9 to share a heartfelt message for his fiancée on her first Mother's Day since the couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August.
As part of the tribute, Orlando—who also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr - reposted a wacky fan-generated image showing himself holding a miniature version of the mermaid Katy dressed as for a Resorts World Las Vegas ad campaign last month.
"Got myself a real catch [fish and heart emojis]," he wrote about Katy. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."
However, Katy's comment proved she was hoping Orlando would demonstrate his affection for her in a more practical way. "baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea," the 36-year-old "Firework" singer hilariously and unsentimentally wrote.
Certainly, no one can blame the mom for wanting a mug of the soothing, chai-style tea, especially since she was set to film American Idol later that day. And while Orlando didn't respond to her comment, and there was no further clarification on whether she was referring to a previous request for him to deliver the drink, plenty of her fans got a kick out of her message.
One fan replied, "omg the best tea flavor ever! Also makes a real good iced sweet tea." A different individual added, "make that two please. Hehe."
A third follower wrote, "best response to a Husband/boyfriend ever!"
Orlando can take solace in knowing his original post didn't go completely ignored, as Demi Lovato responded to it with three crying-while-laughing emojis.
Clearly, Katy and Orlando have a playful relationship in which they can tease and joke around with each other. After all, her comment here is reminiscent of one Orlando himself wrote on her post from last month while she was showing off a new hairstyle.
"Baby," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor commented at the time, "we're all out of oat milk." In other words, perhaps Orlando has no one to blame but himself for setting the tone of this nonchalant feedback.
Still, Katy took the time to share her excitement about Mother's Day in her own way. On May 9, she tweeted, "i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother's Day."
That same day, she also posted a carousel of pics to Instagram showing herself in a few poses, and her caption referred to herself as "1 hawt momma."
As fans recall, Katy sang in her party-focused hit "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" about taking "too many shots." But these days, she longs for a very different kind of refreshment, and she's not ashamed to nudge her partner about it.
MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more
MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo has a hilarious response for anyone who tells her she spends too much time writing love songs. The High School Musical: The...read more
MUMBAI: If you thought Blackpink was powerful as a group, just wait until the solo projects start rolling out. After their debut album set records...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday took to social media to talk about the healing power of 'kajal' (kohl), which is worn as a part of makeup....read more
MUMBAI: Actor & Entertainment Specialist Nitin Arora and Mission Oxygen have undertaken this much needed initiative to deal with the critical...read more
MUMBAI: Singer/rapper Pratika and producer PrabhuNeigh release their new single Survival on 21st May 2021. The song is introspective, and talks about...read more