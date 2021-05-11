Sachin-Jigar remember the music of 'Go Goa Gone' on its 8th anniversary

MUMBAI: India's first zombie apocalypse movie, Go Goa Gone is best remembered for not just leaving the audience in splits but also for its iconic music by Sachin-Jigar. The music duo reminisces the experience of creating songs for the movie as it clocks its 8th anniversary today.
Its hit music album comprised of songs such as Slowly Slowly, Khoon Choos Le, Babaji Ki Booti, Khushamdeed and I Keel Ded Peepul. These gems by Sachin-Jigar came along as an awakening to the aesthetics of the youth. The music album was lauded by both critics and the masses and it came to be known as a bouquet of party numbers that resonate with the youth even after eight long years.
Sharing their memories of the music album Sachin and Jigar jointly say, "The songs of Go Goa Gone were celebrated as party anthems. They have withstood the test of time and they have been the life of celebrations for so long. Our intention was to create a musical experience that the youth find relatable. We worked with such talented young artists and seasoned artists. Our love to them and the listerners for making the album such a hit.”
The duo's previous hit music albums include Badlapur, Meri Pyaari Bindu, ABCD 2, Shuddh Desi Romance, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Stree and Roohi.
