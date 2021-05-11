Jessica Biel's son Silas feels 'No Big Deal' to Justin Timberlake's music

MUMBAI: Not impressed! Jessica Biel’s 6-year-old son, Silas, is casual about his dad Justin Timberlake’s singing success.

“Silas does definitely [freak out] with Justin because of Branch,” the actress, 39, told Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 7, referencing her husband’s character in the Trolls movie series. “[But] whenever he hears daddy’s songs, he’ll go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s dad. No big deal, whatever.’”

As for her own show Pete the Cat, Silas “will not watch” it. The Minnesota native explained during the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance: “Yet he says, ‘Hey, mom, hey, mom, do one of those voices from the show,’ and I’m like, ‘But you’ve never seen the show. You don’t even know.’ He’s just like, ‘Just do it, mom,’ so I’ll do one of the voices. He’ll be like, ‘Cool, mom, cool.’”