Hope for O2 with Mission Oxygen (A virtual fundraising initiative)

MUMBAI: Actor & Entertainment Specialist Nitin Arora and Mission Oxygen have undertaken this much needed initiative to deal with the critical situation that India is presently facing. ‘Hope for O2, a virtual fund-raiser was supported by renowned artists like Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Badshah, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Sukhbir, Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Bohra, Karishma Tanna, Shankar Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, and Siddharth Mahadevan, Sunil Grover and Terrence Lewis among others. This live interaction session aimed to create awareness and help India to breathe easy.

Nitin Arora said "Given the situation today, I have been inundated with calls for beds, hospitals and most importantly lack of oxygen, so we were trying to do our best between friends to coordinate and help but just wasn’t enough, given the shortage the country’s facing. So when I heard about what the good folks at Mission Oxygen were doing I jumped right in. This way a lot more people would receive help and my friends from the industry came on board with a good heart to help and a single message I sent them. We have received an amazing response and a lot more people want to join in to raise funds and do the best to their capabilities to make oxygen available. People have donated with an open heart and we have been able to raise 37cr".

This virtual fundraiser event was organised and managed by Katalyst Entertainment in association with Mission Oxygen. This is a 100% not-for-profit and charitable initiative.YouTube link of the live session :