For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 May 2021 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

Hope for O2 with Mission Oxygen (A virtual fundraising initiative)

MUMBAI: Actor & Entertainment Specialist Nitin Arora and Mission Oxygen have undertaken this much needed initiative to deal with the critical situation that India is presently facing. ‘Hope for O2, a virtual fund-raiser was supported by renowned artists like Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Badshah, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Sukhbir, Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Bohra, Karishma Tanna, Shankar Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, and Siddharth Mahadevan, Sunil Grover and Terrence Lewis among others. This live interaction session aimed to create awareness and help India to breathe easy.

Nitin Arora said "Given the situation today, I have been inundated with calls for beds, hospitals and most importantly lack of oxygen, so we were trying to do our best between friends to coordinate and help but just wasn’t enough, given the shortage the country’s facing. So when I heard about what the good folks at Mission Oxygen were doing I jumped right in. This way a lot more people would receive help and my friends from the industry came on board with a good heart to help and a single message I sent them. We have received an amazing response and a lot more people want to join in to raise funds and do the best to their capabilities to make oxygen available. People have donated with an open heart and we have been able to raise 37cr".

This virtual fundraiser event was organised and managed by Katalyst Entertainment in association with Mission Oxygen. This is a 100% not-for-profit and charitable initiative.YouTube link of the live session :

Tags
Hope for O2 Mission Oxygen music Katalyst Entertainment
Related news
News | 11 May 2021

Sachin-Jigar remember the music of 'Go Goa Gone' on its 8th anniversary

MUMBAI: India's first zombie apocalypse movie, Go Goa Gone is best remembered for not just leaving the audience in splits but also for its iconic music by Sachin-Jigar. The music duo reminisces the experience of creating songs for the movie as it clocks its 8th anniversary today.

read more
News | 11 May 2021

DJ Mag announces plans for reimagined Top 100 Clubs 2021

MUMBAI: DJ Mag, the world's leading electronic music magazine, today announced the dates for this year's Top 100 Clubs poll.

read more
News | 11 May 2021

Olivia Rodrigo slams criticism over her and Taylor Swift's songwriting styles

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo has a hilarious response for anyone who tells her she spends too much time writing love songs.

read more
News | 11 May 2021

Yas Island shows solids with India

MUMBAI: In light of the current situation, the need of the hour being 'Need Of Anti-Panic Videos’ And Inspiring Videos which can help people stay calm, have hope and not panic about Covid-19, Yas Island Shows Solidarity with India, extending their deepest condolences for the loved ones that they

read more
News | 11 May 2021

Jessica Biel's son Silas feels 'No Big Deal' to Justin Timberlake's music

MUMBAI: Not impressed! Jessica Biel’s 6-year-old son, Silas, is casual about his dad Justin Timberlake’s singing success. Memories! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Family Album

read more

RnM Biz

News
Immersion Networks Launches mix³, the Cloud-Based Spatial Audio Platform for Creators

MUMBAI: Immersion Networks, the spatial audio innovators, are launching a cloud platform that allread more

News
RED FM and The Voice of Fashion announce Shop Talk

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading and most awarded private radio network has collaborated withread more

News
EXIT Festival presents InfinitX livestream featuring Satori at stunning Golubac Fortress

MUMBAI: After the launch of the InfinitX project featuring Charlotte de Witte at Budva's Mogren Fread more

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pratika and PrabhuNeigh’s Upcoming Single 'Survival'

MUMBAI: Singer/rapper Pratika and producer PrabhuNeigh release their new single Survival on 21st May 2021. The song is introspective, and talks about...read more

2
DJ Mag announces plans for reimagined Top 100 Clubs 2021

MUMBAI: DJ Mag, the world's leading electronic music magazine, today announced the dates for this year's Top 100 Clubs poll. The 2021 edition of the...read more

3
Afsana Khan is all set to release her first Hindi single ‘Saazish’ with ii music.

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan, the voice behind Punjabi chart busters like ‘Titliaan’, ‘Jaani ve Jaani’ and ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ to name a few, is gearing up...read more

4
"Music heals me" says composer Abhishekh Khan

MUMBAI: Singer-actor and composer Abhishekh Khan who is famously known for Nushrat Marri in Bard of Blood is now acting in Sony Liv’s latest release...read more

5
Jessica Biel's son Silas feels 'No Big Deal' to Justin Timberlake's music

MUMBAI: Not impressed! Jessica Biel’s 6-year-old son, Silas, is casual about his dad Justin Timberlake’s singing success. Memories! Jessica Biel and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games